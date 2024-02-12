Manchester United is on red alert amid doubts about Matthijs de Ligt's future at Bayern Munich – Paper Talk | Football news





The top stories and transfer rumors from Monday's newspapers… DAILY MIRROR Matthijs de Ligt's future at Bayern Munich is again in doubt, putting Manchester United on red alert again. Kieran Trippier says Newcastle have not given up hope of another top four finish and an encore in the Champions League. Kalvin Phillips has criticized Pep Guardiola's handling of him after the Manchester City boss called him too heavy. Bayer Leverkusen chief Simon Rolfes says he is “confident” Xabi Alonso will still be their manager next season, despite the 42-year-old being strongly linked with a return to Liverpool. Rasmus Hojlund has become the second-youngest player in Premier League history to score in five consecutive games. Kevin De Bruyne's spectacular return after such a long break has even surprised his Manchester City teammates. LaLiga president Javier Tebas has opened up about how close Lionel Messi came to Barcelona last summer before signing for Inter Miami. DAILY MAIL Brazil's Santos plans a plan to sign Neymar Jr. back at the club after he recovers from his knee injury and ends his 'Saudi Arabia experience'. Manchester United will consult fans before deciding whether to refurbish Old Trafford or demolish the club's iconic home. Jose Mourinho is reportedly learning German before possibly taking up the Bayern Munich job. A private meeting of Premier League and Championship clubs that took place last week was hosted by Burnley chairman Alan Pace. Newcastle United are considering a summer deal for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly. Paul Jewell is among a large group of ex-professionals who have written to Sports Minister Stuart Andrew to urge government intervention in the ongoing dementia scandal. Real Madrid's Rodrygo has admitted he would love Kylian Mbappe to join the club this summer, labeling the striker 'one of the best in the world'. DAILY EXPRESS Man City defender John Stones has high hopes for another magical season despite Pep Guardiola's skepticism. Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Gary Neville says Arsenal have a very good chance of winning the title if they can remain calm and controlled after big wins in the Premier League

Liverpool and Chelsea appear to have received a boost in their pursuit of Newcastle playmaker Bruno Guimaraes. DAILY STAR Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Some West Ham fans left before half-time after seeing their team concede four goals against Arsenal

West Ham fans poured out of the London Stadium in their thousands before half-time after their team was put to the sword by a rampant Arsenal. THE SUN Declan Rice refused to celebrate after scoring for Arsenal against West Ham. Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says it was great to make history as his side recorded the largest away margin of victory in the Premier League with a 6-0 victory against West Ham

Anthony Martial will be given the chance to return to France when his contract with Manchester United expires this summer, with the likes of former club Monaco and Marseille showing interest. According to reports, Barcelona will make a series of high-profile players available for transfer this summer. Arsenal and Chelsea have sent scouts to keep an eye on Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams amid an impressive season. THE ATHLETIC Jude Bellingham is expected to be sidelined until early March after suffering a sprained ankle during Real Madrid's LaLiga win over Girona. Manchester United insist they will work with Norman Whiteside to find him a new place at Old Trafford after the former player's wife branded the decision to move him an “absolute disgrace”. Brighton winger Simon Adingra has been named the best young player at the Africa Cup of Nations after playing a prominent role in Ivory Coast's victory in the tournament. THE TIMES Scotland hooker George Turner made history in Saturday's Six Nations match against France by becoming the first elite male player to be sent for a head injury assessment after his 'smart' mouthguard spotted a potentially worrying level of head impact during a tackle . DAILY TELEGRAM Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada said Ireland played like the All Blacks in their 36-0 win over his side. THE SCOTTISH SUN Brendan Rodgers is convinced people desperately want him and his Celtic players to fail but has told them it won't. Tony Docherty slammed Liam Gordon for the challenge that landed Michael Mellon in hospital. Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers spoke after his side's Scottish Cup victory against St Mirren and about ignoring criticism

DAILY RECORD Sébastien Haller made a fairytale comeback as the cancer survivor took Ivory Coast to African Cup of Nations glory on home soil. Mohamed Diomande insists he will not collapse under the weight of his hefty £4.5million price tag as he looks to repay Rangers for giving him his big break.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skysports.com/football/transfer-paper-talk/12709/13069842/manchester-unitedon-red-alert-with-matthijs-de-ligtsbayern-munich-future-in-doubt-paper-talk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos