Women's tennis placed fourth at the ECAC Championship





CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Second-seeded Brown women's tennis never gave up, settling for fourth at the 2024 ECAC Championship after falling 4-2 to top-seeded Princeton on Sunday at Harvard. Second-seeded Brown women's tennis never gave up, settling for fourth at the 2024 ECAC Championship after falling 4-2 to top-seeded Princeton on Sunday at Harvard. “Even though the end result was not in our favor, I was proud of our team's effort and their 'never say never' mentality,” said Head Coach. Lucie Schmidhauser 'Ali and Addie played flawless doubles on line two. After fighting off three match points at line one doubles, Phoebe and Lindsey finished the doubles point bravely.” Brown took the first match point by winning singles. No. 34 Sophomores Phoebe Peus and junior Lindsey Hoflander defeated No. 51 Maia Sung and Isabella Chhiv (7-5) in a battle of ranked pairs while she was a senior Ali Benedetto and junior Addison Ahlström took second doubles (6-1). Princeton then won the fourth, third and second singles to take a 3-1 match lead before Peus secured the first singles (7-5, 6-4) to make it a 3-2 match. The Tigers then recorded fifth singles to decide the game. “In singles, Phoebe competed very well against an excellent opponent, using her serving speed and hitting accuracy to keep her opponent on the defensive for most of the match,” said Schmidhauser. “Phoebe was on the line at key moments and finished the match with confidence. Both Anne and Addie continued to fight until the end of their singles matches, coming back from a set down and showing great fight and courage. Our team has a lot to offer .build on this weekend and we will implement our findings into practice and future competition.” NEXT ONE Brown travels to Illinois in Champaign on Saturday at noon DOUBLED RESULTS No. 34 Peus / Hofflander (Brown) final. No. 51 Sung/Chhiv (PU) 7-5

Benedetto/Ahlstrom (Brown) def. Elbaz/Bennetto (PU) 6-1

Ferlito/Velaga (PU) vs. Lee/Yang (brown) 6-5 unfinished SINGLE RESULTS

Phoebe Peus (Brown) for sure. Neha Velaga (PU) 7-5, 6-4

Maia Sung (PU) def. Ali Benedetto (Brown) 6-3, 6-4

Leena Bennetto (PU) def. Lindsey Hoflander (Brown) 6-4, 6-1

Eva Elbaz (PU) def. Gabby Soliman (Brown) 6-2, 6-2

Alice Ferlito (PU) def. Anne Yang (Brown) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

Isabella Chhiv (PU) vs. Addison Ahlström (Brown) 6-4, 4-6, 5-3 unfinished BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORTS FOUNDATION

