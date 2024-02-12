Events to watch in the second week of February





The Indian table tennis player is playing for qualification for the Olympic Games in Paris. The second week of February has a number of interesting events in the Indian sports calendar. Badminton action resumes this week with the Badminton Asia Team Championships, where the Indian men's team is expected to perform well for the title of the reigning Thomas Cup champions. The Indian Paddlers will do well in the team event to qualify for the Paris Olympics. The Indian hockey teams are in action in the FIH Pro League. The main event this week is the World Table Tennis Championships, with the Paris 2024 quota at stake. Here are the top events to watch in the Indian sports calendar in the second week of February (February 12-18). Important events to watch on February 2 in the Indian sports calendar Badminton The Asian Continental team event takes place in this week of February. The Thomas Cup winners, the Indian men's team, will look to win their first-ever team title at the Asian Championships. Cricket The Indian men's cricket team will continue their ongoing bilateral series against England. After winning the second Test, India would look to continue the momentum in the third Test. Football The 2023-2024 Indian Super League returned to action for the second half of the season on January 31. The league matches last until April 14, followed by the knockout round. golf The Saudi Arabia Ladies Open will take place in the second week of February. Eyes will be on Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar to do well. February 15-18: Saudi Arabia Ladies Open Hockey The hockey action continues as India are in action in the FIH Pro League. The Indian women's hockey team returns to the FIH Pro League after a year's absence and is keen to show the world what they are capable of after missing out on Olympic qualification. The men's team is keen to do well as this gives the coaches a clear picture of where the team stands before the Olympics. To shoot The Indian shooters are keen to do well at the ISSF World Cup to gain some confidence ahead of the Paris Olympics. Swimming The Indian swimmers will be in action at the World Aquatics Championships. Some big names are missing from the World Cup. However, India has sent a 15-member squad to the competition. The swimmers will try to improve their national records. February 2-18: World Swimming Championships (continuous) Table tennis This will be the most important event of February. The Team World Championships offer an Olympic Quota Place. The top eight teams that have not qualified for the Olympic Games so far will book the quota place for the Olympic Games in Paris. Both the Indian men's and women's teams are keen to do well in the upcoming championships. The female rowers performed well in the Contenders and should book their place for the Olympics. February 16-25: World Team Table Tennis Championships Tennis After the Chennai Open, the Caravan moves to Bengaluru for the second challenger event of this Indian leg. Follow Khel now for more updates Facebook, TweetAnd Instagram; download the Khel now Android app or IOS app and join our community WhatsApp & Telegram

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://khelnow.com/indian-sports-calendar-schedule/2024-02-indian-sports-calendar-feb-12-schedule The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos