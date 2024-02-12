



GUYANA HARPY EAGLES FAST BOWLER RONSFORD BEATON SUSPENDED FROM BOWLING ST JOHNS, Antigua Guyana Harpy Eagles fast bowler Ronsford Beaton was reported for a suspicious bowling action during the ongoing four-day first-class competition of the West Indies Championship. Beaton's action was cited by match officials during the first round match between Guyana Harpy Eagles and Trinidad and Tobago Red Force at the Conaree Cricket Center in St. Kitts, which concluded last Saturday. As part of the process, once a player has been reported for a suspicious bowling action, video footage of the match in which the player was reported is provided to the CWI. The video footage, together with the written report, is then sent to the CWI Bowling Review Group (BRG) and Loughborough University for analysis using an opinion report. On Sunday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed that Loughborough University's independent assessor's opinion report has determined that Beaton's bowling action is illegal and as such he has been suspended from bowling in all West Indies international and regional matches with immediate effect. The review found that Beaton's deliveries exceeded the tolerance level for elbow extension allowed under the Laws of the Game. As per International Cricket Council (ICC) rules, the suspension will also apply to all other domestic competitions worldwide. Beaton will remain suspended until his action is found legal, either by an opinion report from Loughborough University or by an independent analysis from an accredited ICC testing centre, in accordance with the CWI rules for dealing with suspected illegal bowling actions. Isai Thorne, who returned from competing with the West Indies Men's Under-19 team at the recently concluded ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup in South Africa, will replace Beaton in the Guyana Harpy Eagles squad. The second round of matches in the West Indies Championship starts on Wednesday, February 14. Guyana's first round match against Trinidad and Tobago was abandoned without a result due to water ingress onto the pitch after 24 hours of continuous rain. -ENDS-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.windiescricket.com/news/GUYANAHARPYEAGLESFASTBOWLERRONSFORDBEATONSUSPENDEDFROMBOWLING/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos