World Table Tennis expands its distribution partnership with SNTV's Story10 to grow its global fan base





World Table Tennis (WTT) has renewed and expanded its partnership with global sports video production and distribution agency Story10 to promote the sport in key territories and reach new audiences worldwide. SNTV is a joint venture between The Associated Press and IMG. Launched by SNTV in 2021, Story10 is a global sports video production and distribution agency, supported by SNTV's global distribution network. Starting with the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 presented by BNK Busan Bank (February 16-25, 2024), the Story10 collaboration will highlight the highlights of the 2024 Championships and the WTT's Grand Smash, Final and Champions amplify events, spread across its network of 8,500 digital and social channels and 700 broadcast partners. For the first time, the expanded partnership will see Story10 and WTT develop a pilot project to create authentic influencer partnerships that increase awareness and engagement of sports with new audiences on social platforms, leveraging Story10's network of 7 .5 million influencers worldwide. James Dobbs, CEO of Story10's parent company SNTVsays: We are thrilled to extend our partnership with World Table Tennis for a second year, continuing to raise awareness and help grow their global fanbase through our unique distribution network, while bringing all the action to our international audience. Melissa Soobratty, WTT broadcast director, says: Our partnership with Story10 has significantly increased WTT's global awareness, expanding our media reach and reporting. With the enhanced 2024 events calendar combined with WTT's innovative and dynamic presentation of the sport, we are now focused on making a more substantial impact in the digital world, leveraging Story10's extensive and carefully curated network of influencers. This partnership will showcase WTT's power and potential to captivate a global audience. WTT places players and fans at the core of its activities, with the main aim of catapulting table tennis to the forefront of the global sporting world. Last year's partnership allowed WTT to reach new fans around the world, increase engagement and maximize exposure through Story10's global distribution network. WTT continues to transform the sport of table tennis, with an emphasis on innovation, technology and fan engagement. Calendar of confirmed WTT events included in partnership: February 16-25: ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships final in Busan, South Korea

March 10-17: Singapore Smash Singapore

March 27-31: WTT champions Incheon, South Korea

November 3-10: WTT Champions Frankfurt Germany

November: Women's WTT Final (host to be determined)

November: WTT Men's Final (host to be determined) Story10's partnership also includes all future WTT Series Grand Smash and Champions events taking place in 2024 and to be announced soon.

