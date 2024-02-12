Auburn football's best power positions ahead of spring training

AUBURN The dust has settled on phase one of the off-season.

Auburn football has undergone some serious changes since the end of the regular season. The Tigers added nine players to the portal roster and saw 14 transfer to the staff as coach Hugh Freeze had to replace half of his field assistants, including both coordinators.

The portal will reopen in April, but Auburn's roster appears to be locked in for the next few months. With spring training approaching, the Tigers will begin on February 27, with A-Day concluding the spring period on April 6. Here's a list, in ascending order, of the top five position groups Freeze can lean on in 2024:

RECRUITING:Auburn can't rest on 2024 if Hugh Freeze wants to prove he's made a leap of faith

HOOPS:Auburn basketball fans are about to learn a lot about Bruce Pearl's Tigers

5. Cornerback

Losing DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett to the NFL will be tough, but the Tigers appear capable of surviving the loss of that consistent duo on the outside. Sophomore Kayin Lee and senior Keionte Scott will likely be the two starting boundary CBs, and they each have experience.

Lee played 87.2% of his 336 defensive snaps on the outside during his true freshman season in 2023, per Pro Football Focus, and Scott has nearly 1,100 defensive reps in his two-year Auburn career. He has been playing in the nickel for most of Scott's tenure on the Plains, but he said in December that the plan is for him to return to the frontier.

That leaves the slot corner empty, and former junior college champion Anthony seems most likely to take on that role. Behind that trio, guys like Alabama place Antonio Kite and second-year JD Rhym figure to provide depth.

4. Offensive line

Perhaps the most surprising performance in the top five, Auburn's offensive line has seen remarkable turnover since Freeze was hired in November 2022. Only three players OL coach Jake Thornton inherited remain on the roster in EJ Harris, Tate Johnson and Jeremiah Wright and the Tigers made four. additions this offseason.

One of those additions is starting at left tackle in Mississippi State transfer Percy Lewis. That would allow Dillon Wade, who stands at 6-foot-4, to kick inside to guard next to center Connor Lew. Izavion Miller returns for his second season starting at right tackle, meaning the other guard spot opposite Wade is the only starting position that can be filled.

And there is no shortage of options between Johnson, Wright and Jaden Muskrat, among others.

3. Tight end

Auburn made one late-season change this offseason, replacing Tyler Fromm for Maryland transfer Rico Walker. Walker, a former four-star recruit in the Class of 2023, has three years of eligibility remaining and will likely have a bigger role moving forward.

The reason TE will be an asset for the Tigers in 2024 is because of the person at the top of the depth chart: Rivaldo Fairweather. Fairweather turned in one of the best receiving seasons ever for an Auburn TE in 2023, catching 38 passes for 394 yards and six touchdowns.

These numbers rank #1, #2, and #2 respectively for a TE in one season.

2. Linebacker

There is no player on Auburn's roster who has made as big a leap from 2022 to 2023 as linebacker Eugene Asante.

Asante went from a scout team player to one of the most impactful defensive pieces for the Tigers, totaling 86 tackles, five sacks, a pass deflection and a fumble recovery. Year 2 as a starter should yield even better results, and he'll be teaming up with Austin Keys again in the middle.

Duke transfer Dorian Mausi will likely work his way into the two-deep rotation, and the Tigers could use a freshman like DJ Barber or Demarcus Riddick to round out the position.

1. Running back

Jarquez Hunter finished 2023 as the SEC's No. 6 rusher. The five players ahead of him have either transferred out of the conference or are trying to make the jump to the NFL.

In addition to Hunter, Auburn's entire collection of scholarship RBs returns: sophomore Jeremiah Cobb, redshirt sophomore Damari Alston, redshirt junior Sean Jackson and senior Brian Battie. That group of five combined for 1,723 rushing yards last season, 909 of which came from Hunter.

Including the on-the-ground production Auburn got from quarterbacks Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford, the Tigers had the No. 4 rushing attack in the SEC last season at 189 yards per game. Only Tennessee (204.9), LSU (204.5) and Georgia (191.2) were better.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at [email protected] or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rich_silva18.