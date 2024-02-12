Women's Ice Hockey: Clark, Brooks, Headland Earn NEHC Weekly Honors





MARSHFIELD, Mass.- In the final week of the regular season, the New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) honored three members of the Norwich Women's Ice Hockey team with weekly awards. Senior netminder for the second time this season Leocadia Clark (Stowe, Vt.) earned Goalkeeper of the Week honors. It was another standout week for Clark, who started with a 42 save performance on February 6 against Middlebury and followed with a 29 save shutout against Southern Maine on February 10. Overall, Clark stopped 71 of 72 shots in her two games. for a savings percentage of 0.986. Clark's fifth shutout of the season gave her 18 for her career, leaving her in sole possession of second place in program history. Joining Clark in the weekly awards is the first year ahead Livia Brooks (Walpole, Mass.), who earned another Rookie of the Week award. Brooks had three of the team's four goals against Salem State with a three-point effort, along with the game-winning goal against Southern Maine, bringing her NEHC lead total to 20. Rounding out this week's awards is senior forward Aimee headland (Nottingham, UK) who deserved an honors list. In Tuesday's game at Middlebury, Headland scored her second hat trick of the season, including the first shorthanded goal of the season. Later in the week against Southern Maine, she added two more goals for a total of five on the week. These performances saw Norwich become the NEHC Regular Season Champions. They start the NEHC Tournament against Johnson & Wales on Saturday afternoon.

