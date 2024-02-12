Six earn All-Ivy Honors at Ivy League Championships; Women win a share of the title





NEW YORK, NY It was a great Sunday afternoon in the Empire State for the University of Pennsylvania's fencing programs as the women's team won a share of the Ivy League title for the first time in two decades. The No. 6 women had a great performance, winning 3-0 that day to secure a share of the Ivy title for the first time since 2004. Six Quakers captured All-Ivy honors with Sabrina Cho And Blake Broszus landing of the first team, while Grace Hu , Victoria Kuznetsov , Bryce Louie And Katina Proestakis Ortiz earn second team. The women captured their first title in two decades after a 16-11 win over sixth seed Cornell to complete the victory of the day. Seven of the women's squad finished the championships in the top ten of their events, while senior Cho and junior Proestakis Ortiz led the way, taking third and fourth place in foil. Freshman duo Hu and Kuznetsov finished their first Ivy tournament tied for sixth in epee after going 11-7 after both days. Junior Justina Lam remained stable in the foil rankings and finished the championships in seventh place. Freshman Katherine Andres climbed up the saber rankings today and finished in ninth place together with her teammate Vivian Lu right behind her in tenth place to round out the Quakers who qualified for the championships. The No. 8 men finished the championships in fourth place, going 1-4 after falling 17-10 to fourth-seeded Harvard. The men had six fencers finish the tournament in the top ten of their events, with seniors Broszus and Louie guiding the team with third and fifth place finishes in foil. Freshman Joseph Wu completed his first Ivy tournament in eighth place in epee, while three Quakers landed in the top ten in sabre, as Simon Kushkov And Marcel Koopman tied for eighth while freshmen Gian Dhingra ranked tenth. Next one

The Quakers conclude their regular season meetings on Sunday, February 25, at the Temple Open. Women's results vs. (3) Yale W, 17-10 (4-5 sabre, 5-4 foil, 8-1 epee)

vs. (1) Columbia L, 14-13 (5-4 saber, 4-5 foil, 4-5 epee)

vs. (7) Brown W, 23-4 (7-2 saber, 9-0 foil, 7-2 epee)

vs. (2) Harvard W, 15-12

vs. (4) Princeton W, 14-13

vs. (6) Cornell W, 16-11 Results gentlemen vs. (1) Princeton L, 18-9 (2-7 saber, 5-4 foil, 2-7 epee)

vs. (3) Yale W, 17-10 (6-3 saber, 6-3 foil, 5-4 epee)

vs. (2) Columbia, L, 16-11 (5-4 saber, 4-5 foil, 2-7 epee)

vs. (4) Harvard L, 17-10 Individual results ladies

Saber 9. Katherine Andres 8-7

10. Vivian Lu 9-8 Foil 3. Sabrina Cho 12-5 First team All-Ivy

4. Katina Proestakis Ortiz 11-5 Second Team All-Ivy

7. Justina Lam 10-6 Sword T-6, Grace Hu 11-7 Second Team All-Ivy

T-6. Victroia Kuznetsov, 11-7 Second Team All-Ivy Men's individual results

Saber T-8. Simon Kushkov 6-6

T-8. Marchel Koopman, 6-6

10. Gian Dhingra 5-7 Foil 3. Blake Broszus 9-3 First Team All-Ivy

5. Bryce Louie 8-4 Second Team All-Ivy

14. Eric Yu 2-9 Sword 8. Joseph Wu 6-5

12. Avery Townsend 3-9

13. Arthur Andreev 2-9 #FightOnPenn

