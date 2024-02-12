UCLA is promoting DeShaun Foster to replace Chip Kelly as football coach





UCLA has hired a longtime assistant and former NFL running back DeShaun Foster will be the next head football coachBruins Sports Director Martin Jarmond announced this on Monday. Foster, 44, played five of his six NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers but is a Californian man through and through. He played high school football in Tustin, California, about an hour's drive from UCLA, and played for the Bruins before playing in the NFL. Since then, he has spent 10 of the past 11 seasons on the UCLA football staff in some capacity, most recently as the team's running backs coach and associate head coach. NFL Network reported this earlier this month Foster was on his way to join the Las Vegas Raiders' technical staff. Instead, he will now lead his alma mater, which he called “a dream come true.” “I have always envisioned becoming a Bruin since I was young, and now being the head coach at my alma mater is such a surreal feeling, and I am grateful for this opportunity,” Foster said in a press release. “The foundation of this program will be built on discipline, respect and enthusiasm. These are phenomenal young men, and I'm excited to get started.” The UCLA job was a late and surprising addition to college football's coaching carousel after head coach Chip Kelly left the post last week to become offensive coordinator at Ohio State. The move raised eyebrows across the sport, as incumbent Power Five head coaches rarely leave to take on a coordination role, especially with teams in the same conference. (The Bruins will officially leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in August.) ESPN reported that UCLA interviewed 11 candidates to replace Kelly, including several incumbent head coaches. But just three days after Kelly's departure was confirmed, the school decided to stay in the house with Foster, who Jarmond described in a news release as “a true Bruin.” “As we underwent an extensive search for our next head coach, DeShaun resonated from the beginning and throughout the process,” said Jarmond. “We are looking for a coach with integrity, energy and passion; someone who is a great teacher, who develops young men, is a great recruiter and fully embraces the NIL landscape to help our student-athletes. DeShaun checks all these boxes check boxes and then some.” Contact Tom Schad at [email protected] or on social media @Tom_Schad.

