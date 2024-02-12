University of North Carolina Athletics





CHAPEL HILL, NC Charles Poling won the decisive match as the North Carolina men's tennis team posted a 6-1 victory over No. 24 Georgia on Sunday afternoon at the Cone-Kenfield Indoor Courts at the Chewning Tennis Center. won the decisive match as the North Carolina men's tennis team posted a 6-1 victory over No. 24 Georgia on Sunday afternoon at the Cone-Kenfield Indoor Courts at the Chewning Tennis Center. No. 25 Carolina won the doubles point and never looked back. She took a 6–0 lead before dropping the final singles match of the day. UNC won its second straight and improved to 5-3 on the season. The Tar Heels are 5-1 at home. The Bulldogs, who lost in a weekend swing against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents at Virginia on Friday, fell to 4-3. UNC posted wins at No. 2 doubles ( Will Jansen And Charles Poling ) and No. 3 doubles ( Peter Murphy And Patrick Schoen ). The Tar Heels recorded five singles victories, including away Will Peters (Number 6), Philip Jordaan (no. 3), Poling (no. 4), Jansen (no. 1) and Schoen (no. 5). How it happened

Double Carolina earned its first win in a back-and-forth match at No. 2 when Jansen and Poling defeated Niels Ratiu and Freddy Blaydes 6-4.

Georgians Thomas Paulsell and Ryan Colby jumped out to a 4-1 lead at No. 1 and held on to win 6-3 over Jordan and Kittay.

Carolina's Murphy and Schoen clawed back at No. 3 doubles to take the team point after falling behind in the early going. After Georgia took a 4-1 lead, Murphy and Schoen won three straight games to tie the score at 4-all. It ultimately ended in a tiebreaker, which UNC won 7-3. Singles

Will Peters raced to a 6-1 victory in the first set at No. 6 against Cyrus Mahjoob, then matched that effort in the second set for a 6-1, 6-1 final score and a 2-0 UNC team lead.

Shortly thereafter, Jordan gave Carolina a 3-0 lead with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over No. 3 seed Miguel Perez Pena.

Poling won the clincher at No. 4 singles. He took the first set in a tiebreak before falling behind 4-2 in the second set. He then recorded four straight wins for the 7-6 (6), 6-4 victory.

Jansen defeated #68 Paulsell in three sets, dropping the first before winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 to make it 5-0 Tar Heels.

Schoen grabbed two early breaks to take a 3-1 lead in the first set and eventually built a 4-1 lead. Georgia's Blaydes climbed back before the Tar Heel freshman held on for a 7-6 (4) victory. Schoen had an easier time in the second set, winning 6-3 for a 6-0 UNC lead. Comments and facts Jansen and Poling won their second doubles match in a row and improved to 4-4 as a duo this season.

The No. 1 and No. 2 singles frames both feature matchups of ranked opponents. At #1 it was #68 Paulsell vs. #94 Jansen, and #2 matched #44 Colby vs. #60 Kittay.

By winning the decisive doubles match, Murphy and Schoen improved to 6-2 on the season, including 5-2 in the doubles match.

Peters, ranked No. 110, improved to 19-8 on the season with his win at No. 6. He leads the Tar Heels in singles wins.

Jordan has won three consecutive singles matches, two of which were against ranked opponents.

Schoen, a freshman from Switzerland, won his third straight singles match.

Sunday's game continued a seven-game homestand for the Tar Heels, including the final three non-conference games of 2024, as well as four Atlantic Coast Conference home games over the first two weekends of March. Next one Carolina will host Furman in Chapel Hill on Monday, February 26 at 4 p.m. Follow Carolina Tennis

11-02-2024 in Chapel Hill, NC (Chewning Tennis Center)

#25 North Carolina 6, #24 Georgia 1 Singles competition 1. #94 Will Jansen (NC) final #68 Thomas Paulsell (UGA) 3-6, 6-3, 6-1

2. #44 Ryan Colby (UGA) def. #60 Benjamin Kittay (NC) 7-5, 2-6, 6-3

3. Philip Jordaan (NC) final #51 Miguel Perez Pena (UGA) 6-2, 6-1

4. #75 Charles Poling (NC) final Niels Ratiu (UGA) 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 (KLINCHER) 5. Patrick Schoen (NC) final Freddy Blaydes (UGA) 7-6 (7-4), 6-3

6. #110 Will Peters (NC) final Cyrus Mahjoob (UGA) 6-1, 6-1 Doubles competition 1. Thomas Paulsell/Ryan Colby (UGA) def. Philip Jordaan / Benjamin Kittay (NC) 6-3

2. Will Jansen / Charles Poling (NC) final Niels Ratiu/Freddy Blaydes (UGA) 6-4

3. Peter Murphy / Patrick Schoen (NC) final Miguel Perez Pena/Cyrus Mahjoob (UGA) 7-6 (7-3) Match Notes: Georgia 4-3; National Ranking #24

North Carolina 5-3; National Ranking #25

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (6,3,4,1,5,2)

T-3:02 A-355 UNC 4 UGA 0 Poling d. Ratu 7-6, 6-4 pic.twitter.com/rptWobVBre Carolina Men's Tennis (@carolinatennis) February 11, 2024

