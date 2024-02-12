Girls ice hockey players push for CHSAA recognition





HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. In Colorado, girls' ice hockey is gaining ground. On Sunday at the South Suburban Sports Complex in Highlands Ranch, players celebrated a milestone in their journey to grow the game during the first-ever Girls High School Hockey State Championship. The Castle View Sabercats won the state title 3-0 against the Chatfield Chargers. Angela McCrea As soon as Emily Levesque could walk, her feet were on skates. My dad is from Canada, so it's just a gift, Levesque said. But for Levesque – who is now a junior at Arapahoe High School – and many other girls in Colorado, growing up playing hockey wasn't without its growing pains. “I grew up playing boys' hockey, so I've always been on the ice with a lot of stinky guys,” Levesque laughed. That's because girls' ice hockey is not recognized as a sanctioned sport by the Colorado High School Activity Association (CHSAA). Sam Addler, whose daughter has been playing hockey since she was in the second grade, moved to Colorado from Minnesota six years ago. “We were very surprised that it didn't seem as big as some other places,” Addler said, referring to the lack of girls' teams in Colorado. Minnesota became the first state in the US to sanction girls' ice hockey as a high school sport. That was in 1994. But girls in Colorado are growing the game and trying to see the sport recognized at a higher level. It will be great to get that recognition from CHSAA and make it officially a school sport, Levesque said. On Super Bowl Sunday, the South Suburban Sports Complex hosted the first-ever Colorado Girls High School Hockey State Championship. Two teams from the Colorado Prep Hockey League (CPHL), the Chatfield Chargers and the Castle View Lady Sabercats, showed off their skills on the rink. Tonight's championship, which breaks the ice for future generations of girls. I feel like there are some little girls out there who feel a little bit stronger because they have space for them. Like my sister, she will come play soon, Levesque said. For some background, during the 2020-2021 season in Colorado, unified bowling, girls wrestling and boys volleyball became CHSAA sanctioned sports. They all went through a rigorous process that required a pilot season. They were the first sports added since the late 1990s. Girls ice hockey players push for CHSAA recognition The sequel What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you'd like to revisit? Let us know via the contact form below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.denver7.com/sports/local-sports/girls-ice-hockey-players-push-for-chsaa-recognition The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos