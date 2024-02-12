Sharjah Women's Sports Club archers hit bull's-eye as Syrias Hind wins table tennis gold

Sheikha Hayat Bint Abdulaziz Al Khalifa, Hanan Al Mahmoud, Noura Ali Al Shamsi and other dignitaries with members of the Sharjah Women's Sports Club archery team.

Hitting the right target, the Sharjah Women's Sports Club team clinched a gold medal in the compound bow category of the archery competition at the 7th edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST 2024).

The showdown, which took place at Al Bataeh Club on Sunday, saw the host team emerge victorious against Abu Dhabi Archery Club in the grand final.

Sharjah claimed victory with a convincing 209 to 151 points, outperforming Abu Dhabi in four final rounds with scores of 53-33, 53-38, 53-38 and 50-42.

The victorious Sharjah team consisted of Amina Al Awadhi, Fatima Ahmed and Hamda Al Mazmi.

In individual competitions, Amina Al Awadhi of Sharjah Women's Sports Club won gold in the compound arch after a thrilling final against Kuwaiti's Hanan Al Miyaas.

The match, spread over five rounds, ended in favor of Al Awadhi, scoring 136 to 131 points.

In the recurve bow competition, Bahrain's Suha Sheikh took the gold medal in the individual category, beating Saudi Sama Kanfer, who bagged the silver medal in a closely contested final, finishing with a score of 5-4.

Alia Al Ali of Abu Dhabi Archery Club secured the bronze medal after winning against Bahrain's Sarah Arzooq.

Al Thuqbah Club of Saudi Arabia took the gold medal in the recurve bow team category after a 6-0 win against the Sharjah team of Hessa Al Awadhi, Mariam Al Saigh and Meera Al Saigh, who took the silver medal. The bronze medals were awarded to the Bahrain Club, including the trio of Mariam Anbar, Mariam Ahmed and Suha Sheikh, after their victory over Abu Dhabi Archery Club by a score of 6-2.

The archery event featured intense competitions in recurve and compound bow disciplines, with the participation of six clubs, including the Al Thuqbah Club of Saudi Arabia, the Nile Club of Sudan, the Kuwait Club and the Bahrain Club, in addition to the Sharjah Women's Sports Club and the Abu Dhabi Club. Dhabi Archery Club from the UAE.

Egypt's Sporting Club were crowned volleyball champions after their easy 3-0 victory over Kuwait's Salwa Alsabah in the final.

Members of the Egyptian Sporting Club celebrate after winning the final of the volleyball championship against Kuwait's Salwa Alsabah.

The UAE's Sharjah Women's Sports Club took third place on Monday, taking bronze with a significant 3-2 win over Lebanese side Byblos.

The Egyptian champions closed the final match with a clean sweep in three sets (25-21, 25-5 and 25-16), fulfilling their dream of winning the title after finishing second in the 6th edition of AWST.

The Sharjah team secured the bronze medal in the tournament with a hard-earned 3-2 win over Lebanon's Byblos after a five-set match. The host team led in the first and second sets (27-25 and 25-15). Although a win in the third set would have decided the match, the Byblos players had a different agenda and put in a great performance by winning the third and fourth sets (25-20 and 25-20), leading to a fifth set that would make the decision. coveted bronze. The Sharjah players regained the momentum and secured the set and match result (15-8).

Sharjah Women's Sports Club coach Karim Ben Ayad expressed his satisfaction with the players' performance despite losing the third set that could have secured the match in their favor early on. He noted that the team persevered and performed well to close out the fifth set.

The coach expressed his gratitude to Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Women's Sports, for her patronage of the tournament, which allowed female athletes from different sports to play in a professional atmosphere that showcased talents and offers them a unique experience.

Elsewhere, Syria's Hind Zaza won a gold medal in the individual table tennis competition.

Hind secured victory in the final against Egypt's Reem Al Iraqi on Sunday with a score of 3-2, taking home the silver. The bronze medal went to Bahrain's Mariam Abdullah and Egypt's Hanaa Ibrahim.

The table tennis competition concluded with an awards ceremony for the winning players and teams. Egypt's Enppi won the team title, crowned with the gold medal, while Bahrain's Al-Ahli Bahrain received the silver medal and Jordan's Hammadah secured the bronze medal.

In the doubles competition, Bahraini athletes Mariam Abdullah and Amrita Amit took the gold medal, leaving Egyptian duo Reem Al Iraqi and Fatima Alaa Al-Din behind for the silver medal. Meanwhile, the bronze medal was awarded to Kuwaiti players Mariam Abdul Rahim and Manwa Al-Shammari and Syrian players Hind Abdul Raouf and Ibaa Ali.