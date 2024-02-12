Saurabh Tiwary retires from professional cricket





Photo: Courtesy of BCCI Left-arm batsman Saurabh Tiwary has decided to retire from professional cricket after Jharkhand's final league match of the Ranji Trophy against Rajasthan in Jamshedpur from February 16. In a career spanning 17 years, Tiwary represented Jharkhand and played three ODIs for India and appeared for four IPL franchises. “It's a bit difficult to say goodbye to this journey that I started before my school days,” the 34-year-old said by ESPNcricinfo. “But I am also sure that this is the right time for this. I think if you are not in the national team and the IPL, it is better to make a place in the state side for a youngster. get a lot of opportunities in our Test team, so I take this decision.” Tiwary scored 49 runs in the three ODIs he played for the country in 2010. He amassed 8030 runs in 189 innings at an average of 47.51, including 22 hundreds and 34 fifties in 115 first-class matches. He also scored 1494 runs at an average of 28.73 and a strike rate of 120 in 93 IPL matches. In total, he amassed 3454 T20 runs with 16 fifties at an average of 29.02 and a strike rate of 122.17 in 181 matches. In the ongoing Ranji season, Tiwary has played four matches for Jharkhand, who are not eligible for the knockout stages. “It's not like I decided this based on my performance alone. You can see my record in Ranji and in the last domestic season,” Tiwary said. “I'm always asked what I'm going to do next and for now all I know is that cricket is the only thing I know, so I'm going to commit myself to the game. I also got an offer from politics but I didn't do that. ” I've thought about that.” Tiwary, whose cricket career started as an 11-year-old, earned his first-class debut in the 2006-07 Ranji Trophy season. He was part of the India U-19 World Cup winning team led by former India skipper Virat Kohli in 2008. He also led Jharkhand 88 times across formats, winning 36, losing 33 and drawing 19. In his List A career, Tiwary scored 4050 runs in 116 matches with 27 fifties and six hundreds at an average of 46.55. He last played IPL as part of Mumbai Indians in 2021.

