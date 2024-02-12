Syracuse football: WR Damien Alford dismissed from program, per report





Syracuse Orange wide receiver Damien Alford has been dismissed from the program, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel. A Syracuse spokesperson later confirmed to Emily Leiker of Syracuse.com that Alford had been dismissed and can continue to attend the school academically. Sources: Syracuse has fired Damien Alford, who was the school's leading receiver in 2023. In his four seasons, he played in 42 games with 67 catches and 1,291 yards. Peter Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 12, 2024 Update: Thamel sent out another tweet saying Alford will graduate and be transferred. Story about leading receiver Damien Alford no longer with Syracuse's team. He is expected to graduate this spring and find a new destination for the 2024 season. There have been 37 departures and 34 additions to Syracuse since the end of 2023. https://t.co/Ytat7yt0Pr Peter Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 12, 2024 Update to the update Clarified with a team spokesperson: “Fired” is still the correct term for Alford's departure from the program. He did not independently choose to leave and enter the portal. https://t.co/zGH6VdkcWy Emily Leiker (@emleiker) February 12, 2024 Alford was Syracuse's leading receiver last season, catching 33 balls for 610 yards and three touchdowns. He ranked in the top three in receiving yards in each of his three full seasons with the Orange. Alford had increased his receptions and receiving yards every year. He finished his Syracuse career with 42 games played, 67 receptions, 1,291 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns. There is no clear reason why Alford was dismissed from the program. He and Isaish Jones are the only receivers not returning next season for the Orange, which recorded more than 100 receiving yards in 2023. There are a lot of young additions coming into the wide receiver room. Georgia transfers Yazeed Haynes and Jackson Meeks joins Fran Brown on the trek from Athens to Syracuse. Four-star acquisition Emanuel Ross also joins the Dutch team. Although not a wide receiver, tight end Oronde Gadsden II still returns and joins the veteran voice to lead the receiver room. Four-star tight end recruit Jamie Tremble also looks to get into the receiving room. Syracuse's spring training starts on Thursday, March 21, just over a month away. Syracuse's spring football game is scheduled for Saturday, April 20.

