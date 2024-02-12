Motion recognition in table tennis: a revolutionary study





Overview of the research The world of sports is becoming increasingly intertwined with advanced technology, opening new avenues for player training and game development. One of those fascinating explorations concerns motion recognition in table tennis based on the paddling trajectory. A recent study conducted among 30 professional table tennis players at the China Table Tennis College of Shanghai University of Sport aimed to identify a gesture recognition algorithm using paddle trajectories. The broader goal of the research was to improve the development of table tennis robots, athlete training and somatosensory games. Methodology and tools used in the experiment The experiment was designed to record the players' movement and paddling trajectory. The researchers used a ball projection machine, a full HD camera and a Motion Capture (MOCAP) system to collect data. The study also used convolutional neural networks (CNNs) to analyze the collected data. CNNs are deep learning algorithms used to recognize visual patterns directly from pixel images with minimal preprocessing. Its application in sports science is proving to be revolutionary. The importance of the paddle path in table tennis The experiment underlined the importance of accurate recognition of different skill movements in table tennis. It also shed light on the crucial role of the paddle trajectory in controlling the movement of the ping pong ball. In other words, a player's skill at table tennis can be largely determined by his control over the trajectory of his paddle. This revelation opens up new possibilities for player training and coaching, with a greater emphasis on mastering paddling movements. The development and use of the TTMD6 dataset For the purpose of the study, the researchers created the TTMD6 dataset by collecting time series data of six popular table tennis moves. This dataset was then used to test a motion recognition algorithm that aimed to recognize paddling trajectories. The algorithm was found to have a recognition accuracy of 99.78%, which is an impressive figure. The findings also showed a recognition accuracy of 92.63% when recruiting table tennis players for recognition. Implications and applications of the study The high recognition accuracy of the motion recognition algorithm opens up various applications. It can be used to design more advanced table tennis robots that can mimic human players with near-perfect accuracy. This could revolutionize the way table tennis is practiced and played, making the sport more accessible and enjoyable. The technology can also be used in the development of somatosensory games, making them more realistic and immersive. A new era in sports science The intersection of sports and technology heralds a new era in sports science. The use of gesture recognition technology and CNNs in understanding and improving table tennis gameplay is just the tip of the iceberg. As technology continues to develop, we can expect to see more such applications in various other sports, changing the way they are played, coached and enjoyed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://medriva.com/fitness/fitness-and-exercise/understanding-table-tennis-motion-recognition-through-paddle-trajectory-a-deep-dive-into-the-science-of-the-sport/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos