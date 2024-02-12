Cyclonitas in fourth place after day one of Nexus Collegiate





NASSAU, Bahamas – The Iowa State women's golf team is in fourth place after the first of three days at the Nexus Collegiate Invitational. Iowa State shot a 292 in the first round. No. 37 Kentucky is in first place at 285 after day one with a five stroke lead over Texas Tech. Senior Liyana Durisic is tied for fifth place with a score of one under par. Durisic recorded four birdies that day. Sophomore Pammy Chookaew One stroke behind Durisic, putting her in joint tenth place. Chookaew ends the round with six birdies. Tess Blair in turn, Chookaew followed with one stroke for a one-over-par 73. Blair made three birdies. Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn is in shared 31st place. The sophomore had two eagles on the third and 15th holes, as well as a birdie on the fifth hole. Keley Marx finished in a tie for 50th with a pair of birdies on the ninth and 15th holes. The second round starts on Tuesday, February 13, followed by the third round on Wednesday, February 14. Keley Marx will tee off first for the Cyclonitas at 9:39 a.m. (CST). The last Cyclonitatee time will be Liyana Durisic at 10:15 a.m. (CST). Team scores:

1. #37 Kentucky285

2.Texas Tech 290

3. #46 North Texas 291

4. Iowa State 292

5.Illinois 293

T6. #28 Mississippi State 298

T6. #45 Tulsa 298

T6. #29Houston 298

9. #35Michigan 305

10.UTSA310

11. Boston College 313 Iowa State Scores:

T5. Liyana Durisic 71

T10. Pammy Chookaew 72

T15. Tess Blair 73

T31. Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn 76

T50. Keley Marx 79

