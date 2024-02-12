MEN'S TENNIS DROPS DOUBLEHEADER ON SUNDAY





Next game: Ball stands 2/16/2024 | 1:00 pm February 16 (Fri) / 1:00 PM Ball stands History CHICAGO The IUPUI men's tennis team fell to UIC and Northwestern in a doubleheader on Sunday. The Jags earned the doubles point, but fell 5-2 to UIC and then 4-0 to Northwestern. In the opening game of the day, the Jags faced former Horizon League foe UIC. The Jags earned the doubles point and a singles point, but it wasn't enough as the Flames won five of the six singles matches. The partnership of Emil Jankowski And Kamil Kozerski recorded a doubles win at the number one spot, 6-1 while Steven Paz And Luka Rodic sealed the doubles point with a victory over the number three spot, 6-2. After taking the doubles point, the Jags couldn't maintain the momentum in the singles. Eli Mercer achieved a number six singles victory in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, but that was not enough to secure the team win. Kozerski fell to first place in three sets: 6-1, 5-7, 6-1. Noah Viste also took his number three match to three sets, losing 6-4, 2-6, 6-2. Both Rodic and Nate Day also took their matches to three sets, with Rodicfalling in the number four spot, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 and Dayfalling in the fifth spot, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3. Paz lost the number two singles match in straight sets 6-0, 6-0. In the second game of the day, the Jags fell to Northwestern 4-0. IUPUI lost the doubles point when Kozerski and Jankowski fell 6-1 and Wil Thurin and Viste dropped the number two doubles match, 6-2. Rodic and Paz led 4-3 when their number three doubles match was left unfinished. With the 1-0 lead, Northwestern quickly grabbed three match points in singles to seal the 4-0 victory. Kozerski fell in the top spot, 6-0, 6-2, followed by Jankowski in the number three singles match, 6-4, 6-2. Viste lost the number two match 6-4, 6-2. Paz lost in the first set and was trailing in the second set of the number four singles match when it went unfinished. Rodic represented the Jags in the number five singles match, where he won the first set and then fell in the second set before going unfinished. Sophomore Mercer rounded out the lineup at sixth place in singles. Mercer fell in the first set and then won the second set, forcing a third set before the match became final. The Jags are now 3-6 on the season and will host the next back-to-back games. IUPUI welcomes Ball State on Friday, February 16 at 1:00 PM and then hosts Lindenwood on Saturday, February 17 at 2:30 PM.

