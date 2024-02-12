Waiver Wire Pickups and Additions

Welcome back to the weekly fantasy hockey waiver wire article. We're going to take a look at the teams with the most favorable fantasy hockey schedules and the fantasy hockey waiver wire.

The NHL is back to a pretty typical schedule this week. You should be able to fill out your lineups with double-digit games on Tuesday (11), Thursday (12), and Saturday (12), but get those extra points on Monday (four), Wednesday (three), Friday (one), and Sunday (three) will be crucial.

Optimizing your lineup is important in any fantasy sports league, and fantasy hockey is no different. Given the NHL's schedule imbalance, there are certain teams that have better schedules during certain weeks of the year.

Fantasy Hockey Schedule Week 18: Waiver Wire Pickups & Adds

The Arizona Coyotes are the team we're targeting this week. They will play on all four lighter evenings this week. The Minnesota Wild, New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins all play on two lighter nights (and three games total).

Arizona coyotes

Monday @PHI

Wednesday vs. MIN

Friday vs. CAR

Sunday @ COL

Lawson Crouse (LW, RW – 43% on list)

Look, it's the Arizona Coyotes. Outside of Clayton Keller and Sean Durzi, there aren't that many great options.

Lawson Crouse has 29 points (19 goals) in 49 games this year, so at that rate he should get at least two this week. However, he is in a cold spell with two points (both goals) in his last nine games.

Nick Schmaltz (C, RW – 19% on the list)

Schmaltz plays on the top line for Keller and is one of the Coyotes forwards you may have selected in the past. He has 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists) in 47 games, including nine points in his last 13 games.

Schmaltz should be able to get a few points and several shots on goal this week.

Logan Cooley (C – 15% selected)

Logan Cooley had a lot of hype coming into the season, but he only has 25 points (six goals) in 50 games. However, Cooley recently had a four-game points streak, picking up seven points in a ten-game stretch prior to his last two games. There are certainly worse options.

Jason Zucker (LW – 8% on list)

Veteran forward Jason Zucker is on fire for the Coyotes. Despite playing on the third line, Zucker has nine points (two goals) in his last 10 games, including a three-assist game in Nashville on Saturday night.

Zucker is widely available and has some added value this week given Arizona's schedule.

Minnesota Wild

Monday @VGK

Wednesday @ ARI

Saturday vs. BUF

Ryan Hartman (C, RW – 18% on the list)

Veteran forward Ryan Hartman has found a home in Minnesota. He currently plays on the third line, but will see time on the second power play unit.

Hartman has 25 points (15 goals, 10 assists) in 46 games this season, but has been held without a point in his last four games.

Marcus Johansson (LW – 2% selected)

Johansson is the only top six Wild forward available in more than 21% of leagues. He had a strong spell in December but has been ice cold of late, with just four points (all goals) in his last 16 games. But if you're in a deep league, a winger who plays on two light nights – and on par with Marco Rossi and Mats Zuccarello – isn't a terrible option.

Jonas Brodin (D – 2% on the list)

Veteran defenseman Jonas Brodin plays more than 23 minutes a night, so he has plenty of time to rack up shots, blocks and even a few points. He's been doing that lately, with five points in his last five games while quarterbacking the second power-play unit.

New York Rangers

Monday vs. CGY

Thursday vs. MTL

Sunday @NYI

Alexis Lafreniere (LW, RW – 32% selected)

Former first overall pick Alexis Lafreniere is finally having somewhat of a breakout season. He currently plays on the second line with Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck and has 31 points (14 goals) in 52 games.

Lafreniere has five points in his last six games and should continue that hot streak this week.

Blake Wheeler (RW – 9% selected)

This is purely a game of chance, as Blake Wheeler is at the top with Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad. He has just 21 points from 52 games this season, but four of those have come in the last five games.

Pittsburgh penguins

Wednesday vs. FLA

Thursday @ CHI

Sunday vs. LACQUER

Bryan Rust (RW – 44% selected)

Bryan Rust might be my favorite pickup this week. He's at the top along with Jake Guentzel and Sidney Crosby, as well as at the top of the power play unit.

Rust has 29 points (13 goals) in 36 games this season and also 111 shots on goal. He has nine points from his last thirteen games, including a goal on Saturday night.

Ryan Graves (D – 4% on list)

Ryan Graves benefits from playing on the second pair with Erik Karlsson. He is worth watching in deeper leagues as a defender who can add to the stats with shots, goals and blocks.