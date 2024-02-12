Whitestone Lanes bowling alley becomes housing





This beloved landmark in Queens is down. A new residential-focused redevelopment will not spare Flushings Whitestone Lanes bowling alley, which is set to be demolished to make way for a new housing development. The long-pending rezoning finally cleared the final hurdle this month to obtain city council approval to build a nine-story building with 415 apartments, 113 of which will be permanently affordable. There will also be 13,000 square meters of public space, including 200 parking spaces at basement level, seating, trees, fitness equipment and table tennis on the building grounds.League-ed alley. Built in the 1960s and family-owned for three generations, the 48-lane alley has seen bowling go from a rural pastime to a retro relic. A rendering of the development, which is expected to be built on the site of the bowling alley. Sandra Ung's office While the alley's owner has pushed for the rezoning, the community has fought against it. Google Maps Inside Whitestone Lanes. Whitestone Lanes No start or end date has yet been set for the project to replace the alley. Whitestone Lanes Although the owners have long been ready to take this initiative, they are first trying to sell the 80,510 square meter plot for $60 million Before leading the repurposing of the address in 2015, local fans of the location and its iconic facade — visible to motorists on the adjacent Whitestone Expressway — loudly protested to keep the alley out of the gutter. We fought to stop the Board of Education from building two high schools on that site and we must continue our commitment by denying them the opportunity to develop this project, a 2019 researcher explains. Change.org petition to stop construction of a nine-story complex on the site of Whitestone Lanes. At a community council meeting last September, attorney Eric Palatnik spoke on behalf of the alleys' owner, Marco Macaluso Jr., to say that when Whitestone Lanes started, bowling alleys were the newest and biggest craze at the time. But today they are no longer a fad. It's over, and they're over too, and they know it, Queen's Chronicle reported at the time. Politicians, meanwhile, are calling the development necessary to alleviate the current real estate crisis, promising that it will not only create much-needed affordable housing in Flushing, but will also be built with the help of union labor that will bring good-paying jobs to our community as well as a new public square in a part of my district that has a serious lack of open space, said Council Member Sandra Ung, who represents Flushing, QNS reported. However, bowlers doubt they will ever recover from the loss of Whitestone Lanes. I've been here half my life, Herzin Cinaus, who has worked in the alley since he was fourteen. told QNS. I have many favorite parts of this place. If you're used to something for years, you can't get over it.

