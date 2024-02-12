No. 16 USC Women's Tennis Caps Indoor Nationals with 4-2 loss to No. 6 Pepperdine





Women's tennis | February 11, 2024 SEATTLE, Wash. The #16 USC women's tennis team concluded its three-match stint at the ITA Division I Indoor National Team Championships with a 4-2 loss to #6 Pepperdine in the consolation draw on Sunday, February 11. With the loss, USC ends their time at ITA Indoors at 1-2 and drops to 5-3 on the season. USC came out swinging in doubles, capturing the early point after victories on courts two and three. On lane two, senior McKenna Koenig and freshmen Lily Fairclough quickly defeated the Wave duo Lisa Zaar/Jasmine Conway 6-1. The Trojans' number 52 in doubles Parker Fry And Grace Piper followed by a 6-3 victory over Nikki Redelijk/Vivian Yang on court three. Despite the Trojans earning the early point, Pepperdine flipped the script in singles, claiming five wins in the first set. Pepperdine's Janic Tjen would even the match score when she defeated No. 90 Naomi Cheong 6-1, 6-11 in singles three. Then Lisa Zaar, ranked number 15, defeated number 52 Snow Han 6-3, 6-1 to put the Waves in front. At singles five, Trojan Grace Piper (No. 103) answered the call and defeated No. 89 Anna Campana 6-2, 7-5 to even the score. Pepperdine took the lead when No. 6 Savannah Broadus defeated USC's No. 20 ranked team Emma Charney 6-3, 6-3 on court two. The Waves rallied to win the match as Jasmine Conway would defeat Koenig 7-6 (8), 6-2 on court six to seal the victory for Pepperdine. USC is back in action this weekend at Michigan State on Friday, February 16 (2:00 PM PST) and No. 5 Michigan (9 a.m.) on Sunday, February 18. —— #6 Pepperdine 4, #16 USC 2 Sunday February 11, 2024

Seattle Tennis Club | Seattle, Wash. DOUBLE #4 Savannah Broadus/Janice Tjen (PEPP) USA #15 Eryn Cayetano / Emma Charney (USC) 4-2 UNF. McKenna Koenig / Lily Fairclough (USC) final Lisa Zaar/Jasmijn Conway (PEPP) 6-1 #52 Parker Fry / Grace Piper (USC) final Nikki Reasonable/Vivian Yang (PEPP) 6-3 USC wins doubles points.

Order of finishing: 2, 3 SINGLES 1. #15Lisa Zaar(PEPP) def. #52 Snow Han (USC), 6-3, 6-1

2. #6Savannah Broadus(PEPP) final. #20 Emma Charney (USC), 6-3, 6-3

3. Janice Tjen (PEPP) final. #90 Naomi Cheong (USC), 6-1, 6-1

4. #106Nikki Reasonable(PEPP) vs. #95 Eryn Cayetano (USC), 6-4, 1-6, 2-1 UNF.

5. #103 Grace Piper (USC) final #89Anna Campana(PEPP), 6-2, 7-5

6. Jasmine Conway (PEPP) final. McKenna Koenig (USC), 7-6 (8), 6-2

Order of finishing: 3,1,5,2,6*

