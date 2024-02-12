Wolves paralyze Zimbabwe's cricket team





Limbe Mimbulu Cricket Team on Sunday stunned Zimbabwean military team White Rhinos with a four-run defeat in a 20-over match at The Cricket Academy (TCA) Oval in Blantyre. This was a relief for the country as the result came hours after another Malawian team, Chilomoni Chiefs, lost to the Zimbabwean giants by 67 runs. Rhinos are on a week-long tour of Malawi and are expected to play five friendly matches against local teams. They will take on Ndirande Highlanders from 10am today before playing two matches against the Cricket Academy Malawi Dragons tomorrow. On Sunday, Mimbulu batted first and made a total of 93 runs at a loss of seven wickets in 20 overs, before restricting the visitors to 89 runs all out in 16.4 overs. Batsman Samson Komiha and bowler Bernard Kapalamula played an important role in Mimbulu's victory. Komiha top scored with 27 runs from 22 balls while Kapalamula claimed four wickets in 2.4 overs after conceding 12 runs. Rhinos Damiso Tawanda Jnr made 25 runs in 26 balls while Allen Mhuka took three wickets in four overs and conceded 11 runs, but their individual brilliance could not save the visitors from the jaws of defeat. It feels really great to beat a team from Zimbabwe, which is among the best cricketing nations in the world, Kapalamula said. In an earlier match, Rhinos made 138 runs in the entire 20 overs against Chiefs, who were restricted to 71 all out in 18 overs. Mhuka was outstanding again for Rhinos after claiming four runs in four overs and conceding four runs. Reuben Bango contributed 34 runs in 25 balls. On the other hand, Chiefs had Gift Kansonkho and Suleman Ibrahim as their outstanding cricketers. Kansonkho made 24 runs in 27 balls while Ibrahim claimed two wickets in four overs. Rhinos team chairman Tendai Makuyana said they were complacent towards Mimbulu. For the second game we let our guard down a bit. We should have finished the game, but we got complacent when we were caught napping, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mwnation.com/mimbulu-stun-zimbabwean-cricket-team/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos