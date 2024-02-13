Gauchos top Big West Baseball Coaches Poll, rank third in preseason team rankings





IRVINE, California. The Big West announced the results of the 2024 Baseball Preseason Coaches' Poll on Monday, choosing UC Santa Barbara as title favorites for the second straight year. One of the top three Gauchos in the conference was also selected to the All-Big West Preseason Coaches' Team, with Zander Darby joining Preseason All-American pitchers Matt Ager And Hudson Barrett . Nine of the conference's 11 head coaches picked UC Santa Barbara to win the title in 2024, while the other two first-place votes went to UC Irvine. Defending champion UC San Diego placed third, while Cal State Fullerton, the team that represented the Big West in last season's NCAA Regionals, placed sixth. The Gauchos finished sixth in The Big West in 2023 after dropping their last three conference games, finishing 35-20 overall and 18-12 in The Big West. Santa Barbara enters the 2024 campaign not only as title favorites, but also as the No. 17 team in D1Baseball's national rankings. Ager and Barrett have already collected plenty of accolades this winter, with both pitchers earning a trio of Preseason All-America selections. Ager was also named The Big West Preseason Pitcher of the Year by D1Baseball, and last week the righty was named to USA Baseball's Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watchlist. The Pleasanton native played his way to the top of the Gauchos rotation last season, starting in all 15 of Santa Barbara's weekend series and finishing with a 5-4 record, 3.12 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings of work . Barrett had a phenomenal freshman season in 2023, being named The Big West Freshman Pitcher of the Year five times and a Freshman All-American. The southpaw had the fifth-best ERA among all qualified Division I pitchers, 1.92, which was the best among all qualified freshmen. His 82 strikeouts also led all Division I freshman relievers. Barrett started four games for the Gauchos and finished with a 5-1 record, but worked largely out of the bullpen, making seventeen appearances in relief and earning a team-high six saves. Darby is one of, if not the best overall hitter on this year's Santa Barbara squad, fresh off a summer in the Cape Cod League and facing some of the best collegiate pitchers in the country day in and day out. Darby, the Gauchos' everyday third baseman in 2023, hit .285/.378/.463 with a team-high 62 hits. He also led Santa Barbara in triples (3), walks (30) and runs scored (45). The Gauchos will begin their 2024 campaign on the road as they travel to Buies Creek, North Carolina, to face Campbell Feb. 16-18. UC Santa Barbara begins Big West conference play at home on March 15 when they host Long Beach State. Season tickets are available and can be purchased online, in person or by phone at (805) 724-6896. Single game tickets will go on sale soon.

