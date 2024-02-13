Sports
Noles News: 2024 FSU football season is just 194 days away
Recruiting
State of Florida Recruiting Class of 2025: Commitments
QB 4-star Tramel Jones Jr.
LB 4 star Ethan Pritchard
OL 5-star Solomon Thomas
DL four-star Javion Hilson
Football
We were inching closer to the start of spring football and by extension the 2024 football season, which is now just 194 days away:
In case you missed it in the excitement of the weekend. On Friday you saw another series of interviews with newcomers, this time a selection exclusively of first-year students with Timir Hickman-Collins, Landen Thomas and Luke Kromenhoek:
A big congratulations to Derrick Nnadi, who became only the second former FSU player to earn three Super Bowl rings, with just four Super Bowl wins behind JT Thomas, the eighth straight year at least one Seminole was on the winning team and 32nd all-time:
The Braden Fiske/Jared Verse twist has to be one of Dante's circles of hell.
Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) February 9, 2024
Basketball
Parallel themes this week for Florida State basketball, with both men and women playing enough to win but falling short after not being able to play first at the end, the men's team showed
From Matt Minnick:
Florida State is just a few consistent three-point shooters away from becoming a truly solid club. The team absolutely carved up Tony Bennett's Packline D in the first half, but when you're constantly being scored over 15 points from the three-point line, it's extremely difficult to win in modern basketball. In this one, UVA defeated FSU by 24 points from deep.
I don't know what Chandler Jackson did to get into the doghouse for two games, but wow, it was nice to have him back in here. He's quietly put together a pretty nice 2024 (if he's been able to play). Hopefully he starts to become more consistent off the field, as he could be a candidate for a breakout campaign in 2024-2025.
Jamir Watkins would have been absolutely sensational on FSU teams circa 2018 and 2019. Sheesh, that would have been nice. As it is, I'm betting some NBA team will get a nice pick in the second round.
At this point in the season, Florida State is running out of chances to build an NCAA Tournament resume. Lazy attempts at losses to Lipscomb, SMU, USF, and Louisville are really haunting them right now. The Noles have been a top 45 team since Jan. 1, but being a top 45 team is not the same as having a top 45 resume. The most realistic path to an NCAA Tournament bid is likely to be winning enough of the remaining games to secure a double-bye in the league ACC Tournament and then used their depth to win three straight games.
From Prince Akeem Joeffer:
Florida State played quite well all things considered, but the Noles fell short in a number of areas that cost them the game. The first was the 24 turnovers to just 11 for ND. The second was the 20 offensive rebounds allowed that led to an 18-4 second-chance advantage for the Irish. The rebounds are more understandable. No team is perfect. Every team has flaws. For FSU, one of the main shortcomings is that the Noles are a small team. They will give up rebounds occasionally. However, the turnover cannot take place. The Seminoles need to take better care of the ball to beat the really good teams. Yet they almost won today. That shows how close this team is to even having a decent shooting day.
On the resume side, FSU is still in good shape for an NCAA Tournament bid. The Noles aren't even that close to the bubble. FSU would probably be a seven- or eight-seed if the season ended today. Nevertheless, if the Seminoles want a top four ACC Tournament seed (and they do), the game in Louisville on Feb. 29 looks like a must-win. Before then, however, the Noles must avoid any setbacks and that starts with the next game.
Basketball
A sobering but beautiful ceremony for Florida State legend Mike Martin this Saturday:
Softball
FSU softball returned last week and started slowly with a close loss to Charlotte to kick off the season, but then won three straight games to close out the JoAnn Graff Classic.
All sports
No. 22 Men's tennis in the state of Florida defeated Oklahoma 5-2 on Sunday, marking the Seminoles' third consecutive victory over opponents in the ITA Preseason Top 25:
The doubles round came down to the wire as Azariah Rusher and Alex Bulte dropped their match 6-1 before newly named top-40 pair Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc and Joshua Dous-Karpenschif handled the doubles duo ranked 40th in the country with a 6-3 win.
All hopes were pinned on Court 2, with Loris Pourroy and Youcef Rihane, trailing early on, but playing a few games to level the score at 4-4. Two dominant games followed and for the third game in a row the doubles point went to the Seminoles.
Jamie Connel lost the first set 6-4, but quickly strung together an impressive second set and swept the final frame with ease. The 90th-ranked player scored another come-from-behind victory, putting Florida State within reach.
Bulte had suffered a crushing tiebreak defeat in the second set but stormed back with a vengeance to claim the winning point in the fiery 6-1 set for his fourth straight win.
Cornut-Chaunvinc continued his incredible start to the season, splitting the first two sets but like the rest of the team, playing accurately in the third set. The country's No. 8 player took the final frame 6-1 to claim his seventh win of the season. Dous-Karpenschif dropped his third set before the final margin.
The No. 12/NR Florida State indoor track and field teams concluded their final regular season weekend on Saturday:
Jeremiah Davis placed second in the men's triple jump at the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, South Carolina, on Saturday, posting a personal best of 16.69 meters. His brand leads the ACC and ranks third nationally. Davis moves up from fourth to third in FSU history.
Andrew Hammel set a new personal best of 14:16.02 in the men's open 5,000 at the David Hemery Invitational in Boston.
Anothony Herra set a new personal best in the 800 at 1:53.76, while Patrick Donelly contributed his career best in the 3,000, finishing with a time of 8:07.03.
David Mullarkey ran his best time in the 5,000 at 13:28.23, posting the third-fastest time in FSU school history. Kidus Misgina followed Mullarkey with a new personal record at 13:44.68, earning the fifth-fastest time in FSU school history.
Women's tennis in the state of Florida (4-2) defeated both UAB (1-6) 7-0 and Georgia State (1-5) 4-0 on Saturday at the Scott Speicher Tennis Center:
The Seminoles did not lose a single set and won a total of 24 sets in singles and doubles.
In the first match, Florida State secured the doubles point with a win over No. 2 and No. 3 doubles. The team would win every singles match.
The Seminoles repeated their success in the second match when they won at No. 3 and No. 1 doubles to take the early 1-0 lead. Florida State won the match with victories at No. 3, No. 2 and No. 4 singles.
No. 12 FSU Men's Golf finished seventh at the Amer Ari Invitational, shooting 47 under (273-280-264) overall:
The Seminoles had a strong final round where they shot 24 under, the lowest final round of any team in the field. The effort was punctuated Saturday by senior Frederik Kjettrup's career-low 62, which also had the lowest score of the tournament. Kjettrup's low point in his previous career was 64 in three different tournaments.
North Carolina won the tournament after a score of 68 under, followed by State of Arizona (-63), Auburn (-58), Texas Tech (-57) and Washington (-57).
No.16/camper Swimming and diving in the state of Florida concluded competition at the Auburn Invitational, with the 16th ranked men's team earning three individual victories:
Peter Varjas took gold in the 100 free (42.43), while Jack Rowell was the winner in the 1650 free, with a time of 15:33.21.
FSU swept the platform, led by David Vargas in first at 389.05. Jesco Helling followed in second place (383.00) and Darwin Nolasco (365.50) came third. All three Noles achieved personal best scores.
Isabel Gregersen also achieved her personal best on the women's platform, scoring 302.90 for the win.
Cristobal del Solar capped off a rollercoaster scoring week at the @KornFerryTour Today
57-69-75-63
It is the lowest 72-hole total score in KFT history by a player with a round of 74 or better.
Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) February 11, 2024
