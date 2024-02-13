Tennis: Men go 2-1 this weekend, women fall just short at Vanderbilt

It was another weekend of contrasting fortunes for Northwestern Tennis, with the men (5-6) continuing to build momentum on their season with a winning weekend at home, while the women (4-3) suffered a heartbreaking road loss to a ranked opponent. team for the second week in a row.

The action kicked off on Friday evening as Men's Tennis attempted to replicate last weekend's rankings upset of No. 8 Duke, this time against No. 21 Alabama (7-2) at the Combe Tennis Center. Unlike the Duke game, however, NU was slow out of the gate; the Cats lost the doubles point, with their No. 1 and No. 2 pairs both losing 6–2.

That early slump continued into the singles matches, with five of the six opening sets going the way of the Crimson Tide. A demolition seemed imminent when No. 5 Chad Miller and No. 4 Felix Nordby each succumbed in straight sets, putting Alabama ahead 3-0 and within one win of taking the match.

Subsequently, the proceedings in the other courts began to shift. NOW No. 2 Presley Thieneman, who looked beaten 6-1, 3-1 against Enzo Aguiard, stormed back to take the second set in a tiebreak. Meanwhile, both No. 1 Gleb Blekher and No. 3 Saiprakash Goli extended their matches deep into the second set.

The evening reached a climax when Blekher took his battle against Alabama No. 1 Filip Planinsek to a second-set tiebreaker, which could have won the match for the Crimson Tide or given the Cats real hope of a comeback. After earning himself two set points at 6-5 and 7-6 in the tiebreak, Blekher was unable to convert and ultimately missed a forehand approach that knocked down match point and gave Alabama an insurmountable 4-0 lead on the day.

Blekher's game proved decisive, as Northwestern would win the other three games, albeit the latter stages of those games were essentially dead rubbers. Thieneman completed his win at No. 2, Goli won a 10-point tiebreaker instead of a full third set at No. 3, and freshman Nick Herdoiza claimed his first ever win in college tennis at No. 6.

On Sunday afternoon, the Cats returned to the Combe Tennis Center to take on another ACC team in Clemson (2-4). Their strong finish from Friday's match carried over into this one, with a tightly contested doubles point ultimately going their way. Thieneman and Greyson Casey won 7-5 at No. 2 doubles, and Blekher and Nordby dominated a tiebreak 7-6 (1) at No. 1 to earn the point before the No. 3 match could complete its own tiebreaker.

Thieneman finished first in singles, absolutely defeating Clemson No. 2 Noa Vukadin 6-1, 6-1. The bottom two singles players in the NU lineup quickly followed No. 5 Casey won 6-3, 6-4 and No. 6 Miller won 6-4, 7-5 to earn a Wildcat victory before the other three singles matches were over. The match ended 6–1 in Northwestern's favor after Blekher and Nordby earned the wins, while Goli was the team's lone loser.

The final match of the weekend for men's tennis took place against IUPUI (3-5) and ended in an even more convincing victory for the Cats. They reached the doubles point, with the same No. 1 and No. 2 pairs from earlier in the day winning 6-1 and 6-2 respectively.

Blekher was removed from the singles lineup, forcing the entire Northwestern team to play at least one spot higher, but the players were undeterred. Thienemann capped an impeccable weekend in style by winning 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 to extend his singles winning streak to five matches. Thieneman won all six matches he played this weekend, three in singles and three in doubles. Nordby at No. 3 and Goli at No. 2 each won 6-4, 6-2 for a 4-0 win. The remaining three singles matches were unfinished.

On Sunday morning, Womens Tennis traveled to take on No. 22 Vanderbilt (3-2), after losing 4-3 to No. 23 Georgia Tech the weekend before. The Commodores easily took the doubles point after their No. 1 and No. 2 pairs won 6-1 and 6-4, respectively.

Northwestern tied the game soon after when Vanderbilt No. 1 Clia-Belle Moore had to retire due to illness after losing the first 6-1 to Justine Leong. The next two games that ended both ended up in Vanderbilt's column; NU's Brittany Lau at No. 5 lost 6-3, 6-2, while Autumn Rabjohns was defeated 6-4, 6-4 at No. 4.

However, it didn't take long for the Cats to score their own dominant wins. Sydney Pratt emerged victorious 6-2, 6-2 at No. 6, and Maria Shusharina won 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2, setting up a grandstand final at No. 3 singles. That deciding match went into a third set, with Northwestern's Christina Hand and Vanderbilt's Bridget Stammel having split the first two. Ultimately, it was Stammel who had more control in the decisive moments, winning the match 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 and securing the 4-3 victory for the Commodores.

Womens Tennis returns to Evanston next weekend for the first time in nearly a month against Marshall, Brown and Northern Illinois. Men's Tennis hits the road after a two-week homestand and travels to Tennessee to take on Middle Tennessee State and Vanderbilt.