Clemsons Girard III, NDs Burton earn ACC Mens Basketball Weekly Honors





CHARLOTTE, NC (theACC.com) Clemson graduate guard Joseph Girard III earned Atlantic Coast Conference Mens Basketball Player of the Week honors, while Notre Dame guard Markus Burton was named ACC Rookie of the Week. The ACC men's basketball weekly awards are determined by a vote by a 15-member media panel and are announced on Mondays during the regular season. Girard III averaged 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in road wins over No. 3 North Carolina and Syracuse. The Glens Falls, New York, native shot 54.5 percent from the floor, including 60.0 percent (9 of 15) from three-point range. He was also 6-for-6 at the foul line. At North Carolina, he finished with 21 points, six rebounds and three assists, and his biggest three of the game came with 2:09 left to give Clemson a five-point lead en route to the program's second-ever win in Chapel Hill . Upon returning to Syracuse, where he played the first four years of his college career, Girard finished with a game-high 18 points on 5-for-6 from the floor, including 4-for-5 from three. He also made all four of his free throws. His final free throw of the game allowed him to reach 2,000 career points, as he became only the sixth player in the past 30 seasons to collect 2,000 points, 400 rebounds, 500 assists and 350 threes in a career. Burton averaged 17.5 points, 6.0 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.5 rebounds against No. 9 Duke and Virginia Tech. He had a strong all-around performance against the Hokies, with 16 points, a season-high eight assists and a season-best six steals, the latter tying for the third-most steals in a game in program history. Burton, a native of Mishawaka, Indiana, became the third ND player to finish with at least 16 points, eight assists and six steals in a game, joining Chris Thomas in 2001 and Jerian Grant in 2013. On Wednesday at Duke, Burton recorded 19 points. and four assists. ACC Players of the Week 2023-24 November 13 Armando Bacot, Gr., F/C, North Carolina

November 20 Quinten Post, Gr., F/C, Boston College

Nov. 27 Jamir Watkins, R-Jr., F, State of Florida; RJ Davis, Sr., G, North Carolina

December 4 PJ Hall, Sr., C, Clemson

December 11 Blake Hinson, Sr., F, Pitt

Dec. 18 Kyle Filipowski, So., C, Hertog

December 10, 26 RJ Davis, Sr., G, North Carolina; Lynn Kidd, Sr., C, Virginia Tech

January 2 Quadir Copeland, So., G, Syracuse

January 8 Armando Bacot, Gr., F/C, North Carolina; Kevin Boopie Miller, So., G, Wake Forest

Jan. 15 Sean Pedulla, Jr., G, Virginia Tech

January 22 Reece Beekman, Sr., G, Virginia

Jan. 29 RJ Davis, Sr., G, North Carolina

February 5 Harrison Ingram, Gr., F, North Carolina; DJ Horne, Gr., G, NC State

10 Feb 12 Joseph Girard III, Gr., G, Clemson ACC Rookies of the Week 2023-24 November 13 Carlton Carrington, G, Pitt

November 20 Carlton Carrington, G, Pitt

Nov. 27 Dennis Parker Jr., G, NC State

December 10, 4 Bayley, F, Georgia Tech

December 11 Carlton Carrington, G, Pitt

10 Dec 18 Bayley, F, Georgia Tech

December 10, 26 Bayley, F, Georgia Tech

January 2 Markus Burton, G, Notre Dame

January 8 Carlton Carrington, G, Pitt

January 15 Braeden Shrewsberry, G, Notre Dame

January 22 Jaland Lowe, G, Pitt

January 29 Jared McCain, G, Duke

February 5 Ty-Laur Johnson, G, Louisville

February 12 Markus Burton, G, Notre Dame

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theacc.com/news/2024/2/12/clemsons-girard-iii-nds-burton-earn-acc-mens-basketball-weekly-honors.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos