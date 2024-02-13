Durham County Cricket Club submits hotel plans





A cricket club has submitted plans for a 154-bed hotel on the site as part of an expansion. Durham County Cricket Club said the development at the Riverside, Chester-le-Street, would respond “to the shortage of hotel accommodation in the area” and create new jobs. The facility would follow similar hotel complexes in Old Trafford, Manchester and Rose Bowl, Hampshire. The £27 million project would create up to 120 jobs and will be considered by Durham County Council later this year.

Plans for a hotel on the ground have been discussed for more than a decade. A previous planning application for a hotel and additional seating at the Riverside included plans for a futuristic pavilion and was approved, but was not built. Now the club has submitted updated plans in collaboration with Howarth Litchfield Architects. According to a planning statement, the Riverside Hotel would provide a “landmark for the club's continued development as a major sporting destination”. The proposal also includes an additional 983 spectator seats and 85 parking spaces. The statement said: This development will enable Durham County Cricket Club to compete with the other major venues in Britain, where branded stadium hotels support and enhance the sporting, leisure and business offering available. The new hotel responds to the shortage of hotel accommodation in the area and will create new employment. “The club wants to build a high quality building that will set a new standard in the area and stimulate further investment and innovation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cw0rn4ldgvvo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos