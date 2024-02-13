Sports
Tennis WAG says she faced shocking harassment from NFL fans during the Super Bowl
Morgan Riddle, the fashion influencer and girlfriend of pro tennis player Taylor Fritz, said she has faced shocking levels of harassment from male football fans in Las Vegas throughout Super Bowl weekend.
Riddle posted several Instagram Story posts on Sunday evening detailing the extremely stressful and terrifying advances made by male spectators attending the Super Bowl in person. In one, she describes how she spent the third quarter in the stadium bathroom because I had a panic attack during the game.
The fashion influencer said she was incessantly grabbed, groped, harassed and verbally abused every few minutes when we were out in public.
Riddle, a regular at Fritz's tennis matches, is no stranger to competing in male-dominated sporting events. But she said the harassment she faced at the Super Bowl was unlike anything she had experienced in tennis.
We couldn't even enjoy the game without being bothered by drunk, rude, rude male fans, she wrote.
At one point, Riddle said, a man tried to use his young son as a vehicle to attack Riddle and her friends. She was floored when the child tried to call for his father. How do you think little boys become annoying men? she smoked.
The NFL has long been accused of promoting sexism against women, from players' repeated domestic violence issues to lawsuits filed by former female employees. In the lead-up to the Super Bowl, many fans had raised complaints about the presence of pop star Taylor Swift, who is dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, saying she was taking up too much screen time and distracting from the game.
I just hope that everyone who reads this understands the seriousness of your words and actions. They were all there just to watch a football game, Riddle said.
