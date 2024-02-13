Men's hockey falls to No. 1 Boston College in Beanpot Finals





Next game: St. Lawrence University 2/16/2024 | 19:00 ESPN+ February 16 (Fri) / 7:00 PM St. Lawrence University BOSTON, Mass. Men's ice hockey lost 5-0 in the Beanpot consolation match on Monday evening. Trailing 1–0 in the final minutes of the second period, the Eagles scored two goals in the final minute of the second period to take a commanding lead. HOW IT HAPPENED

Tommy Lyons provided an early power play for the Crimson in the first period after being pushed into the glass from behind. Later in the first twenty, Cam Johnson was awarded a penalty after being held in the corner. Despite looking good, the power play unit didn't convert on either attempt. Derek Mullahy made an impressive stop on first-round goalkeeper Will Smith, having just cleared the post from a one-time chance. The senior stopped all eight shots he faced in the opening period. The Crimson had to kill a few penalties Ian Moore in the second frame. Mullahy made two big stops on one-off chances from Cutter Gauthier and Lukas Gustafsson. The Eagles scored the opening goal of the game after Ryan Leonard pounced on a loose puck in the crease to give the Eagles the lead. The Eagles then scored two goals in the final minute of the second period to extend their halftime lead. Aku Koskenvuo to replace Derek Mullahy to start the third period for the Crimson. Eamon Powell scored in the third period to extend the lead to 4-0 in the third. NEXT ONE The Crimson are back in action this weekend in Bright, while St. Lawrence and Clarkson come to town this weekend.

