Clemson, North Carolina and NC State share Gymnastics Weekly Awards





CHARLOTTE, NC (theACC.com)NC State's Emily Shepard was named the Atlantic Coast Conference's Gymnast of the Week for the third week in a row, while Clemson's Rebecca Wells and NC State's Alexis Ortega shared Specialist of the Week honors. North Carolina's Camryn Rueda earned her first career honor as Newcomer of the Week. Shepard led NC State with a season-high all-around total of 39.525. The fifth year won three of four events on their way to securing the all-around crown. She took first place on beam (9.875) and floor (9.900) and tied for first on vault (9.850). The Olathe, Kansas native posted back-to-back scores of 9.9+ on beam and floor in the Pack's final two rotations, recording a 9.900 on beam for a second-place finish and was one of the three 9.9+ scores for NC State on beam against North Carolina. Her all-around performance led NC State to the best team score of the season, with a 196.725, erasing the Pack's season-high record of 196.500. Additionally, in 44 years of NC State gymnastics, only one score has surpassed Shepard's all-around score from this weekend, with Shepard being one of four gymnasts in program history to achieve a 39.550. Wells turned in the best performance of her career in Clemson's win at Pitt on Friday night. The redshirt senior scored a 9.925, a career-tying high. Her score was the only score above 9.900 in the meet and is the highest beam score of the season by an ACC gymnast. The Smyrna, Texas, native took home the event win, as well as the winning floor with a 9.900 and the all-around competition (39.450) on Friday evening. Wells added a 9.775 on beam and a personal best of 9.850 on vault. Ortega competed in three events for the Wolfpack against North Carolina, with her performance highlighted by a career-best 9.925 on beam, leading to a first-place finish in the event and her fourth podium finish of the 2024 season. The from Tampa, Florida native's 9.925 on beam helped NC State to a score of 49.400 in the event during the third rotation, the Pack's best score on beam this season and the best score of any rotation so far this year. The score was the sixth score of 9.9+ in her career, four of which came on beam. Ortega also competed on vault and beam for the Wolfpack, posting a 9.775 on vault and a 9.800 on beam. Rueda recorded a career-high 9.875 on floor at NC State to finish tied for second overall, wiping out her previous career-best of 9.725. The Salem, New Hampshire native's score was not only the highest floor score of any conference freshman this week, it was also the highest score achieved by an ACC rookie at any event this weekend. Additionally, the 9.875 was the second-highest score among all ACC gymnasts on floor this week. Gymnast of the week 2024 Jan. 9 – Lali Dekanoidze, North Carolina

Jan. 15 – Jah'Liyah Bedminster, Pitt

January 22 – Chloe Negrete, NC State

January 29 – Emily Shepard, NC State

February 5 – Emily Shepard, NC State

February 12 – Emily Shepard, NC State Specialist of the week 2024 January 9 – Chloe Negrete, NC State

January 15 – Isabelle Schaefer, North Carolina

January 22 – Trinity Brown, Clemson

Jan. 29 – Brie Clark, Clemson

February 5 – Jah'Liyah Bedminster, Pitt

February 12 – Rebecca Wells, Clemson | Alexis Ortega, NC State Newcomer of the week 2024 January 9 – Emily Todd, Pitt

Jan. 15 – Lilly Lippeatt, Clemson

Jan. 22 – Lilly Lippeatt, Clemson

January 29 – Ashley Knight, NC State

Feb. 5 – Maggie Holman, Clemson

February 12 – Camryn Rueda, North Carolina

