Football coaching staff complete for 2024 season

Eastern Illinois football head coach Chris Wilkerson has added to its coaching staff for the 2024 season with the hiring of assistant coaches Tino Smith II, Andrew Strobel and Carlif Taylor.

Smith will coach the Panthers wide receivers and joins the Panthers staff following a stint as a graduate assistant coach at Michigan State University during the 2023 season. Prior to his lone season at MSU, Smith spent five seasons as the wide receivers- coach at Albion College, including as assistant head coach in 2022. During his time at Albion, he coached two Conference MVPs, five All-Conference wide receivers and Division III All-American Justin Thomas who finished his playing career with two seasons at Eastern Illinois.

Strobel will coach the Panthers' safeties and joins the Panthers after six seasons at Morehead State University, the last three as associate head coach and defensive coordinator. This past season, he coached a unit that ranked fourth in the FCS in interceptions and sixth in the FCS in tackles for loss. He coached three All-Americans at Morehead State, including a Buck Buchanan Award finalist in 2021. Strobel has additional college coaching stops at Alma College, Alfred State and Culver-Stockton, with his defensive groups among the NCAA leaders at every level each season belong.

Taylor will coach the Panthers' defensive line and joins the Panthers after coaching at the University of Chicago for the past two seasons. While at the University of Chicago, Taylor served as defensive line coach, in addition to strength and conditioning coach for the entire department. Taylor played four years in the National Football League for both the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys and began his coaching career at the high school level in his native New York City. He coached two seasons at Fordham Prep School and two seasons at Pope John XXIII High School.

EIU posted an 8-3 record last season and was ranked No. 24 in the final FCS Coaches poll. EIU will open spring training in late March and the 2024 season opener is scheduled for Aug. 31 at Illinois.