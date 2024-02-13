PIRATE BOYS HOCKEY DEFEATS LAKE OF THE WOODS, 3-2





The Crookston Pirate Boys Hockey team defeats the Lake of the Woods Bears in a Section 8A game, 3-2 in Baudette at the Lake of the Woods International Arena. FIRST PERIOD

In the first inning, both teams had a balanced game, with both teams generating some chances on net. Lake of the Woods would get the first man advantage of the match when Crookston was called for a penalty. The Pirates were able to kill the penalty and keep it a scoreless game. Shortly afterwards, Crookston would go to the power play when the Bears were called for a penalty. Lake of the Woods' penalty kill kept Crookston off the scoreboard and kept it a scoreless game. Lake of the Woods broke through first when Jordan Kvernen grabbed the puck on a turnover and fired his shot into the net to make it 1-0. About a minute later, Crookston answered as Tate Hamre found the puck and was able to score and tie the game with less than half a minute left in the period. The match would enter the second period tied at one. SECOND PERIOD

In the second inning, Lake of the Woods went to the power play early in the period. The Pirates managed to kill the game and keep the score at 1-1. Lake of the Woods would later be called for a penalty to give Crookston the man advantage. Crookston would take advantage as in the final seconds of the power play, Carter Trudeau scored to give Crookston a 2-1 lead. With less than half a minute left in the period, Lake of the Woods took advantage of a rebound, with Dawson Canfield scoring for the Bears to make it 2-2. The match would remain tied at two heading into the third period. THIRD PERIOD

In the third, Crookston's Garrett Fischer buried a goal to make it 3-2. Crookston was then called for a penalty, giving the Bears a power play. Crookston ended it and kept the 3-2 lead. Later in the period, Crookston would be called for another penalty, but even though Lake of the Woods had the man advantage, they too were called for a penalty. After a little four-on-four time, Crookston had a power play, but the Pirates couldn't capitalize, leaving the game at 3-2. Lake of the Woods, with a few minutes remaining, called their timeout to make a final push in an attempt to tie the game. Crookston's netminder, Parker Kelly, made multiple saves to keep Crookston in the lead. Crookston would earn a 3-2 win on the road. Crookston improves to 14-10-0 on the year and will take on Red Lake Falls tomorrow night on KROX. Lake of the Woods drops to 14-8-0 and will take on International Falls on Thursday. JV – Crookston wins 7-3. Click below for Coach Hardy's post-game interview. https://kroxam.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/COACH-HARDY-INT.mp3 To score 1st 2nd 3rd Last More of the forest 1 1 0 2 Crookston 1 1 1 3 1st Period

15:27 – LOW – Jordan Kvernen (unassisted)

16:39 – Crox – Tate Hamre (5) (unassisted) 2n d Period

9:20 – Crox – Carter Trudeau (4) (Greyson Ecker, Garrett Fischer) (PP)

16:37 – LOW – Dawson Canfield (Jordan Kvernen) 3rd Period

1:44 – Crox – Garrett Fischer (11)(Riley Benson, Greyson Ecker) Saves 1st 2nd 3rd Last Parker Kelly Crox 5 9 11 25 Jayce Lucek-LOW 9 12 10 31

