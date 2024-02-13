Redbirds fall on the road at Lindenwood





ST. CHARLES, Mo. It was a battle of the top two teams in the Midwest Independent Conference on Sunday at Hyland Arena, as Lindenwood closed things out strongly in the fourth rotation to defeat Illinois State by a final score of 196.075-195.250. Score distribution: Lindenwood: 196,075

State of Illinois: 195,250 Thoughts from Coach Bob Conkling: “We had some great performances in all four events this afternoon, but when you factor in one fall on beam and one on beam, it's hard to come away with a win against a strong team. Floor was definitely a highlight for us , along with some personal best of Kaitlyn Donovan on the floor and tied for a PR of Ally Lau And Leah Davis on beam.” Team Notes: The Redbirds started the match on bars and posted a deficit of 48.425 after one rotation.

ISU bounced back on vault, scoring a 48.975 to close the deficit midway through the meet.

Heading into the fourth and final rotation, things were nearly even as the Redbirds posted their second-best score in program history on floor with 49.425, closing the deficit to Lindenwood.

However, the Redbirds struggled on beam with a 48.375 in their final rotation and fell short to the Lions. Turner Notes: For the third meeting in a row, senior Angelica Labat took home the all-around title with a final score of 39.250.

Kaitlyn Donovan set a career-high on floor with a 9.925 and took the event win, along with teammates Alana Laster And Jay Mack tied for second place with matching scores of 9,900.

Ally Lau and Labat tied for the win on beam, with matching scores of 9.825 Leah Davis just behind in a shared third place with a 9.775.

Mack finished in second place on vault with a 9.850, leading the way for the Redbirds on the event.

Labat was the top finisher on beam, tying for third place with a 9.825 Next one: The Redbirds return to action on Friday, February 16 at Southeast Missouri State in a three-way matchup with Fisk. Follow us: For the latest news about gymnastics in the state of Illinois, stay tuned to GoRedbirds.com and follow the team on Instagram (@redbirdgymnastics), on X (@redbirdwgym) and Facebook. GoRedbirds.com and the Illinois State Redbirds App: Your sources for Illinois State tickets, Weisbecker Athletic Fund gifts, multimedia, Redbird merchandise, photos and more.

