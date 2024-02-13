Jedd Fisch explains the decision to leave Arizona Wildcats football for Washington

Jedd fish was determined to stay in Arizona until he wasn't.

That's more or less the gist of what the former Wildcats football coach said Monday on The Athletics' Until Saturday podcast Ari Wasserman.

I was fully committed to it. Then the opportunity arose to join the Big Ten and coach for a runner-up finish in the national championship, Fisch said. It was an opportunity I had to say yes to. And I wanted to say yes, I want to be clear about that. I was about to say yes when Washington called. If they didn't call, we'd be sitting here talking about what a great spring we're having in Arizona.

Fisch was hired by Washington on Jan. 14, just over two weeks after leading Arizona to a 38-24 victory over Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl, capping a 10-3 season. The Wildcats finished 11th in the final AP poll and, with as many as 16 starters returning, were considered one of the frontrunners for the Big 12 title in 2024, as well as a spot in the expanded 12-team playoff.

Than Nick Saban withdrew from Alabama, starting a domino effect that subsequently left Washington without a head coach Kalen DeBoer went to Tuscaloosa.

Fisch said he received a call from Washington on Saturday, January 13 to gauge my interest, but no offer had been made. That came later that evening, followed by documents sent Sunday morning and UW's athletic director Troy Dunn Show up at Fisch's house in the afternoon.

He flew here because he wanted to secure me to go to Washington, Fisch said. And you know, I wanted to secure myself to go to Washington. That's why I signed the contract.

Fisch told Wasserman that the combination of him not yet getting an extension and the amount of money Washington would make available for his assistants, my assistant coaching pool (in Arizona) would still have been $3.5 million less than what it is now , were the biggest factors in him. choose to leave the UA.

As for his contract, Fisch said it was not approved by the Arizona Board of Regents because it had to be fully supported and supported by alumni, an insinuation that there were not enough UA athletic boosters on board.

Promissory notes were allegedly signed and 70 percent of them were signed, 30 percent were not, he said. So there was no way to get my contract passed in the Board of Regents until at least February, and we had to make a decision.

Fisch also talked about the brief team meeting he held with Arizona players after taking the Washington job, which lasted just three minutes. He said that wasn't his choice

The team meeting was not my choice, Fisch said. The team meeting was absolutely dictated to me by the administration and basically by the NCAA. If you're going to call a players meeting and announce that you're leaving to go to another Division I program, you can't talk about why. You can't really talk about anything other than I'm going to take the job at the University of Washington, because otherwise you would be seen as recruiting and fiddling and trying to get people into the portal. And it takes you to a very strange place.

So during the three-minute team meeting, I told them I loved them. I told them I appreciated them. I told our staff that I would take as many people as I could take with me. That ultimately brought 21 people into our building who we were able to help care for their families in a way they weren't being cared for before. And we felt like we were doing the right thing for a lot of people. And in turn, we're excited about what the University of Washington can bring.

Fisch also brought over several UA players, both members of the 2023 team at running backs Jonas Coleman and cornerback Ephesians Prysock or Class of 2024 signees, such as quarterback Demon Williams and run back Adam Mohammed. He told Wasserman that I knew how many people I could bring, which might have been an attempt to explain why the bulk of Arizona's returning starters opted to stay in Tucson and play for a new coach. Brent Brennan.

Fisch also mentioned the recent UCLA opening, which was filled by ex-Bruin running back on Monday DeShaun Foster. Fisch was an assistant at UCLA in 2017 and served as the team's interim coach at the end of the season, but he denied interest in that job.

“I have absolutely no interest in the UCLA job, then or now,” he said. I just think it's time for everyone to understand that our effort in Arizona was 100 percent truthful. And we were determined to make this program great. We made our players better than they ever imagined and we were better than anyone thought. We brought national attention to the program. And we were excited about taking the exact same model and bringing it to Seattle.