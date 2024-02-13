Traverse City West hockey player on road to recovery after surgery

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) — There's a new update on the status of a Traverse City West hockey player who suffered a life-threatening injury Friday night during a game in Cadillac.

It was a scary situation for everyone involved at the Wexford County Civic Center, but after news from the family and the school, it appears sophomore Brady Lewis is on the road to a full recovery after suffering a back and neck injury.

He is now at Helen Devos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he underwent surgery on Saturday.

The family said the following in a statement on the team's social media pages: “We cannot express how grateful we are for the quick-thinking Cadillac and Traverse City parents who immediately took action, performed CPR and saved Brady's life.”

“We cannot express how grateful we are for the overwhelming support we have received. Thank you for your continued support and prayers. We all feel the love and support, especially Brady.”

As for the team, the Titans still have a few games left this season.

We're told they were back on the ice for practice Monday afternoon and will decide tomorrow whether to go ahead with their next game at Gaylord on Wednesday night.

They were scheduled to play one final regular season game against Traverse City Central on Friday before beginning postseason play in the regionals next week.