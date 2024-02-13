Hunter and Lyons named for the Australian U19s Tour of Sri Lanka





Just over two weeks after providing drinks for the Australian women's team at Manuka Oval, ACT Meteors youngsters Amy Hunter and Grace Lyons have earned their own Australian colours, with the pair named in the Australian squad for the multi-format Under-19 series in Sri Lanka in late March and early April. Amy Hunter & Grace Lyons at Maunka Oval in Cricket Australia kit during the AUS Women's T20I against South Africa Hunter was named in the Team of the Tournament after the Under-19 Women's National Championships played in Brisbane in December, and says the call-up was unexpected. “I got the call last Thursday and there were a few tears, I definitely cried,” Hunter said. Hunter says tears of joy were shared with her parents in North Queensland as they celebrated the next step in her cricket journey since moving to Canberra to play for the Meteors this summer. It definitely feels like all the hard work I've put in has been worth it, but it also feels like this is the start of hopefully many more. Amy Hunter bowls during an ACT Meteors match It is equally exciting to be named alongside Meteors teammate Lyons as the tour squad includes 15 players from all six states and the ACT. It's great to have Gracie on my team. “I'm really excited to get away with her and experience that together,” Hunter said. I've never been abroad before so that experience is what I'm looking forward to this year, just like playing cricket in another country. I can not wait. Hunter and Lyons, both 18, are new faces to the Meteors squad this season and have both played key roles for the team all season. In her rookie WNCL season, Hunter has had the opportunity to take the new ball at points of the season, most notably the scalp of destructive South African international Lizelle Lee when the Meteors hosted Tasmania. Lyons, also in her rookie season, has taken on the difficult task of opening up the batting with open arms, making regular starts and posting a top score of 33 for the season. She has also proven to be a safe set of hands behind the stumps with four catches and one stumping for the season. Grace Lyons' wicketkeeper appeals during an ACT Meteors match The Australian Under-19s team will be coached by former Australian cricketer and Cricket Australia National Development Lead Kristen Beams. Australia will play Sri Lanka and England in a tri-series format, including four T20s, with the first on March 28, before two one-day matches in April. Australian Women's Under 19 Head Coach Kristen Beams said: The series in Sri Lanka will give the team an opportunity to play in a multi-format series and challenge them to adapt to different conditions. The T20 matches provide a great development opportunity for the squad in the build-up to the Under-19 T20 World Cup and we are also excited about the 50-over matches. We also want to give players the opportunity to develop their leadership skills in the series. Australian U19 women's team Amy Hunter (ACT/Atherton Cricket Club)

Amy Smith (TAS/New Town Cricket Club)

Bonnie Berry (QLD / Emerald Brothers Cricket Club)

Eleanor Larosa (SA/Glenelg District Cricket Club)

Grace Lyons (ACT/Weston Creek Molonglo Cricket Club)

Hasrat Gill (VIC / Melbourne Cricket Club)

Ines McKeon (WA / Midland Guildford Cricket Club)

Juliette Morton (NSW/St George Sutherland cricket club)

Kate Pelle (NSW/Parramatta cricket club)

Lucy Finn (NSW/St George Sutherland Cricket Club)

Lucy Hamilton (QLD/Sunshine Coast Cricket Club)

Maggie Clark (SA/West Torrens District Cricket Club)

Samara Dulvin (VIC / Ringwood Cricket Club)

Sienna Eve (NSW/Newcastle Cricket Club)

Tegan Williamson (WA/Wanneroo District Cricket Club) Coach: Kristen Beams

Assistant coach: Jenny Gunn

Assistant coach: Lachlan Stevens Tour of Sri Lanka, Australian Under-19 Women, 2024 T20 series

March 28: Sri Lanka vs Australia

March 29: Australia v England

March 30: Sri Lanka vs England

April 1: Sri Lanka vs Australia

April 2: Australia v England

April 3: England v Sri Lanka



One-day series

April 5: Sri Lanka vs Australia

April 7: Australia v England

April 9: Sri Lanka vs England

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cricketact.com.au/news/3893837/hunter-and-lyons-named-for-australian-under-19s-tour-of-sri-lanka The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos