



There is a saying in hockey that a goalie gets burned if he lets in a barrage of goals. Well, this weekend, the Bemidji State University goaltenders Eva FilippovaAnd Abbie Thompson was burned while the University of Wisconsin Badgers rained fire, combined for 17 goals on the weekend. Badger Goaltenders Jane Gervais And Ava McNaughtoncombined for 28 saves like the Badgers shut out the Beavers in consecutive matches. After Saturday's game, sophomores Caroline Harveywho scored on Friday and picked up an assist on Saturday, called the weekend a building block and said she gained more confidence in the game, in an interview with the State Gazette of Wisconsin. No matter who played, you have to play at a high level, and we have to continue to do that, UW Head Coach Mark Johnson told the State Gazette of Wisconsin. The Badgers indeed played at a high level as Saturday's victory marked their victory 13th in a row. Women's hockey: Harvey leads Wisconsin in a sweep of St. Cloud StateSophomore Caroline Harvey had quite the weekend for the University of Wisconsin's No. 2 women's hockey team. Harvey Read… Forward Kirsten Simms got the weekend off to a fast start for the Badgers on Friday night at Bemidji State, burying a shot into the top right corner of the goal three minutes into the match. Just four minutes later it was already moving forward Britta Krul who used some nifty puck handling to slide the puck past Filippova's right side. Only about 70 seconds later, move forward Then Edwards slid a backhanded shot around Filippova to extend the lead to 3-0 just nine minutes into the match. That would set the theme for the game, as the Badgers would officiate 6-0 at the end of the first periodand would end the evening with a 10-0 win. Sophomores Simms and Edwards picked up hat tricks on the same evening, and senior Casey O'Brientook her in 100th career assist during the game.Saturday afternoon the Beavers held the Badgers scoreless for the first nine minutes of the match. It was forward Kelly Gorbatenko who started the action, threw in a puck from beyond the blue line, made an odd jump and passed Filippova. The Badgers continued to dominate all afternoon, winning 7-0, highlighted by two goals from O'Brien in the first and second periods. The Badgers improved to 26-4-0 over the weekend, when the Beavers fell to a thin position 4-24-2. Look forward to something The final two series of the season for the Badgers are at home against fifth-place seed Minnesota Golden Gophers and the highest ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. Minnesota defeated St. Cloud State this weekend and is on an eight-game winning streak of its own. Find out what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object, with a puck drop planned Friday 7:00 PM and Saturday 2:00 PM at La Bahn Arena.

