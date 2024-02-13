Gymnastics records season-best 196.200 at NH Quad





DURHAM, NH –Rutgers gymnastics teamed up for the seventh-highest score in team history at the New Hampshire Quad Meet on Sunday with Brown and Towson, scoring a season-best score of 196.200 and finishing second in the meet at the Whittemore Center. RU was just a tenth away from Towson's winning 196.300. The Scarlet Knights combined for three event wins, their fourth-best bars score in team history, three 9.9+ scores and seven career-high or tying scores. Emily Leese scored a career-high tying 9.925 on floor in a three-way tie for first.

Rods: Avery Balser (9,900) 1st of 24

Ray: Stephanie Zannella (9,875) T-1st of 24

Floor: Emily Leese (9,925) T-1st of 24 The Scarlet Knights head to Toledo, Ohio on Friday, February 16 for the Elevate the Stage Meet against Michigan at 6 p.m. Follow Rutgers gymnastics Tweet, InstagramAnd Facebook. Download the Scarlet Knights app for Apple or Android Today.

