Dattajirao Gaekwad, India's oldest Test cricketer, dies at the age of 95





Dattajirao Krishnarao Gaekwad, India's oldest living Test cricketer, passed away at his residence in Gujarat's Vadodara on Tuesday. He was 95. Gaekwad is survived by his son, Anshuman Gaekwad, a former coach of the Indian cricket team. Gaekwad, who is distantly related to the Baroda royal family and studied at Maharani Chimnabai High School in the erstwhile Baroda state, is celebrated for winning the Ranji Trophy for Baroda in his first year as Baroda captain cricket team in 1957-58. Led by Gaekwad, the Baroda team had defeated the Services Team by an innings and 51 runs in the last match played at the Motibaug Stadium in Vadodara. Under the shade of the banyan tree at the Motibag cricket ground, Indian captain DK Gaekwad, from his blue Maruti car, tirelessly scouted young talent for Baroda cricket, shaping the future of our team. His absence will be deeply felt. A great loss to the cricket community. pic.twitter.com/OYyE2ppk88 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 13, 2024 Gaekwad was a disciple of Test cricketer CS Nayudu, brother of former Indian cricket captain CK Nayudu, in 1948 when he was appointed by the Maharaja of Baroda to coach young players. At that time, Gaekwad was 12 years old and was part of the first Under-14 and Under-16 cricket tournaments launched by CK Nayudu in Baroda. Gaekwad, who absorbed the leg-spin and googly bowling tactics of CS Nayudu, played in 11 Test matches between 1952 and 1961 after making his Ranji debut for Bombay University (as part of the united province) in 1948 and had Polly Umrigar and G Ramachand for colleagues. Gaekwad, who shared partnerships with legends like Vijay Hazare, became the first captain of the MS University cricket team when it was formed and later also coached the Baroda Ranji team until 2000. Gaekwad was also the joint secretary of the Baroda Cricket Association in late 1960s along with cricket administrator Jaywant Lele. He had also served as Comptroller of Baroda State during his early years. In October 2020, on the occasion of DK Gaekwad's 92nd birthday, the Postal Department had issued a commemorative cover.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/dattajirao-gaekwad-india-longest-living-oldest-test-cricketer-passes-away-aged-95-9158724/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos