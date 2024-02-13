Women's tennis welcomes two great additions





CLINTON, SC The women's tennis coach at Presbyterian College Blue Hose Joel Roberts is pleased to announce the addition of two exceptional athletes to the Blue Hose family. THE THOUGHTS OF COACH ROBERT “I'm so excited to welcome Elle and Mary Ellen to the Blue Hose family. Both girls are a perfect fit for PC and our program and I can't wait to get them on campus in August! They both add a great aspect to our program and continue to build our depth in our program” Mary Ellen Longmire

University Laboratory School | Baton Rouge, LA Longmire can boast an impressive tennis career, marked by numerous athletic achievements. With six years of high school experience and a string of victories, including a state singles title and a four-time state doubles finalist, she has earned her spot as a top five player in Louisiana. She has won the regionals five years in a row and plans to win again this season. She represented the Southern Region at sectionals and continues to dominate at the regional level. In addition to her athletic achievements, Longmire also excels academically, achieving high grades throughout high school and earning recognition on the President's List. She is also a valued member of the National Honors Society. Longmire plans to major in biology during her time here at Presbyterian College, further contributing to our academic and athletic community.

Elle Sceney

West Forsyth High School | Cumming, Georgia Sceney brings a wealth of talent and dedication to the West Forsyth Wolverines varsity women's tennis team. As a standout player, Sceney has earned MVP and Most Improved Player awards, demonstrating her commitment to excellence on the field. With an impressive record of 28-8 and recognition on the Lotto Hot 100 list, Sceney has proven himself as a dominant player in the tennis world. Sceney not only excels on the tennis court, but also excels as a top-performing student in the classroom. With a rigorous course load that includes honors and AP classes covering a variety of topics. Sceney's ambition to pursue a PA route at PC aligns with her ambitions to study biology and become a junior doctor. Her dedication to both academics and athletics exemplifies the spirit of the Blue Hose community.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gobluehose.com/news/2024/2/12/womens-tennis-welcomes-two-stellar-additions.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos