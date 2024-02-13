North Carolina State University





RALEIGH, NC NC State gymnastics improved to 4-0 in the ACC on Sunday afternoon as a season-high 196.725 led the Wolfpack to a 196.725-194.925 win over foe North Carolina. NC State gymnastics improved to 4-0 in the ACC on Sunday afternoon as a season-high 196.725 led the Wolfpack to a 196.725-194.925 win over foe North Carolina. The Pack claimed exclusive possession of all four individual titles at each event, three of which came from them Emily Shepard . Shepard's outstanding all-around performance resulted in a four-event total of 39.525 to capture the all-around crown, her third of the 2024 Pack campaign. The matinee match featured a score of 49.400 on beam, including a trio of 9.9+ scores and two career highs of Macy Jennings And Alexis Ortega . 49.400 ranks fifth all-time on beam for the Wolfpack and marks only the second time since 2014 that NC State has scored higher than 49.300 on beam. Safe (49,100) NC State's afternoon started on vault, where the Wolfpack was led by a pair of 9.850 scores from Shepard and Ashley Knight which was enough to split the event champion honors. Chloe Negrete And Krista Zultevic each additionally recorded scores of 9.8+, with Negrete anchoring at 9,800 and Zultevicz at 9,825. A strong first rotation from the Wolfpack was complemented by a 9.775 from Ortega in her first of three events. Bars (48,950) Shepard once again claimed the individual title on bars with a meet-high of 9.875. Ortega's penultimate score resulted in a 9.800 that matched the bar specialist Peyton Childs while Katie Harper fired a 9,750. Madeline Reid made her competitive debut for the Wolfpack in NC State's second rotation, recording the first counted score of her career with a 9.725 from third in the lineup. Beam (49,400) NC State's beam score was the best of any rotation for the Wolfpack this season, surpassing the Pack's previous score of 49.375 on floor at Clemson on Feb. 2. Ortega, Jennings and Shepard each earned a score of 9.9+, with Ortega and Jennings each setting a new career record with a 9.925 and a 9.900, respectively. Jennings' total of 9.900 was the first 9.900 score of her career, with the junior now having performed 33 routines for the Wolfpack, 31 of which came on beam. Chloe Negrete continued to build NC State's score with a 9.850 in the anchor position, while Meg Adler scored a 9.825 from the opening spot to start the spark for the Wolfpack. Floor (49,275) The Pack's night came to an end on the floor, where the Wolfpack recorded their fourth straight win in a dual meet and the Tar Heels' fourth straight loss. It was Shepard once again who claimed honors as individual champion, the only gymnast of the evening to record a 9.9+ on floor with a 9.900. Zultevicz followed just behind Shepard with a 9.875, enough to earn her third podium finish of the season after also adding one on vault earlier in the meet. Like fellow sophomore Reid, Katya Edwards made her collegiate debut for the Wolfpack and hers came on the floor. Edwards also had a strong performance, firing a 9.850 that was later matched by Negrete from the anchor position. Knight capped NC State's scoring effort with a 9.800, resulting in a 49.275 in the Pack's final rotation, which matched the season's highest floor total of the year and the highest at this year's event at Reynolds Coliseum. Next one NC State returns to action on Saturday, February 17 for the second leg of its two-game homestand against Clemson. The game between the Wolfpack and Tigers will be the first ever between the two schools at Reynolds Coliseum, with NC State handing Clemson its only loss of the season and the first in program history in the first meeting between the two rivals on Feb. 2. Saturday's match has a 4pm start time, with a stream available on ACC Network Extra. #GoPack | @Pack_Gymnastics

