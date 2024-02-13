Dattajirao Gaekwad, India's oldest Test cricketer, dies; BCCI pays tribute | Cricket

India's oldest Test cricketer and former captain Dattajirao Gaekwad died on Tuesday due to age-related ailments. Dattajirao Gaekwad(@mpparimal/X)

Gaekwad, the father of former India opener and national coach Aunshuman Gaekwad, was 95.

He breathed his last early this morning after fighting for his life in the intensive care unit of a Baroda hospital for the past 12 days, a family source told PTI.

The BCCI expresses its deep sorrow over the passing away of Dattajirao Gaekwad, India's former captain and India's oldest Test cricketer. He played in 11 Tests and captained the team during the Tour of England in India in 1959. Under his captaincy, Baroda also won the Ranji Trophy in the 1957–58 season, beating Services in the final. The board extends its sincere condolences to Gaekwad's family, friends and admirers, the BCCI wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) in tribute.

He played eleven Tests for India between 1952 and 1961 and captained the national team when it toured England in 1959.

The right-hander made his debut against England in Leeds in 1952 and his last international match was against Pakistan in Chennai in 1961.

In the Ranji Trophy, Gaekwad represented Baroda from 1947 to 1961. He scored 3139 runs at an average of 47.56, including 14 hundreds.

His highest was a 249 not out against Maharashtra in the 1959-60 season.

He became India's oldest living Test cricketer in 2016 after the death of former batsman Deepak Shodhan at the age of 87 in Ahmedabad.