Liverpool send scouts to keep an eye on Xabi Alonso as they consider appointing Bayer Leverkusen boss – Paper Talk | Football news
The top stories and transfer rumors from Tuesday's newspapers…
THE MIRROR
Xabi Alonso has emerged as a top target for Liverpool when Jurgen Klopp leaves his post as manager at the end of the season, with Kop scouts taking charge of Bayer Leverkusen's thrashing of Bayern Munich at the weekend.
Manchester United have identified Bayer Leverkusen duo Jeremy Frimpong and Edmond Tapsoba as summer transfer targets, but their chances of a deal could be affected by Liverpool's interest in Xabi Alonso.
Kobbie Mainoo has been quickly included in the England U21 squad by Gareth Southgate after a string of impressive performances for Manchester United.
Harry Kane would likely welcome Jose Mourinho's arrival to Bayern Munich, having built a strong bond with the Portuguese boss during his time at Tottenham.
Barcelona have put former Premier League stars Andreas Christensen and Raphinha up for sale as they desperately look to reduce their wage bill.
South Korea boss Jurgen Klinsmann is facing calls to be sacked by politicians after his side suffered a shock defeat to Jordan in the Asia Cup.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists it is up to Marcus Rashford to maximize his potential at Manchester United.
THE ATHLETIC
Kylian Mbappé has not yet made a decision on whether he will stay at Paris Saint-Germain this summer or join Real Madrid on a free transfer.
Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a suspected anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.
Torino president Urbano Cairo has accused Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Roma of wanting a 'mini Super League' after the quartet voted to reduce the number of clubs in Serie A from 20 to 18.
Brighton & Hove Albion prospect Jack Hinshelwood has undergone surgery on a stress fracture of the foot.
Toni Kroos says he has not yet made a decision on his future with Real Madrid and the German national team.
Argentina U23 head coach Javier Mascherano was cautious about the chances of Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria being included in the squad for the Paris Olympics given their Copa America commitments, but said there was “time to talk about it “.
THE GUARDIAN
Pep Guardiola has said Erling Haaland's body language in the first half of Manchester City's win over Everton was “not good”, with the manager saying the No.9 must still keep a positive attitude if he is not scoring.
Fernando Alonso has suggested he could be targeted as Lewis Hamilton's replacement at Mercedes when the British driver leaves the team for Ferrari in 2025.
San Francisco's decision to get the ball first in overtime during the Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs will be questioned all offseason – and that scrutiny will be even stronger after some 49ers players have admitted they were unaware of the new rules.
Rehan Ahmed's availability for the third Test in Rajkot is not yet guaranteed after the latest visa issue during England's tour of India.
DAILY MAIL
West Ham's worrying dip is delaying David Moyes' new contract as the club look to see a response to the current mess, which culminated in Sunday's 6-0 capitulation to Arsenal.
Manchester United's Anthony Martial will reportedly be given a chance to return to France as a number of Ligue 1 clubs eye a move for the striker.
Jose Mourinho is reportedly learning German before possibly taking up the Bayern Munich job.
Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has reportedly fallen out with Matthijs de Ligt after dropping him in their dismal 3-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.
Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo plans to keep his international options open until later this year despite growing interest from Gareth Southgate.
The father of late marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum has called for an investigation into his son's death after claiming four unidentified people came looking for him days before his fatal car crash.
THE EXPRESS
Liverpool will reportedly face stiff competition from Barcelona for Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso in the summer.
Todd Boehly's Chelsea reportedly have no plans to extend Thiago Silva's stay at Stamford Bridge beyond the summer, leaving Mauricio Pochettino in a difficult situation.
Bournemouth star Lloyd Kelly is attracting a lot of interest ahead of the summer transfer window.
DAILY STAR
Police will increase security ahead of the clash between England and Ireland in Dublin.
THE TELEGRAPH
Tottenham are not concerned about the future of head coach Ange Postecoglou, despite the Australian being touted as one of Jurgen Klopp's potential successors at Liverpool.
A blue card for a goalkeeper forces teams to choose between putting a field player in goal or making a permanent substitution under scheduled new sin-bin trials.
The owners of Manchester City have asked the High Court to dismiss Superdry's trademark infringement claim against them and order the fashion label to pay legal costs.
Luis Rubiales has been heavily criticized by FIFA, which said his “victim blaming tactics” towards Jenni Hermoso were “in line with those of perpetrators of sexual abuse”.
Tom Curry has revealed details of the 'major' hip injury that forced the Sale and England flanker to undergo lengthy surgery to save his career after turning down the option to have a metal hip fitted similar to tennis great Andy Murray .
Frustrated spectators are demanding refunds for tickets to England's win over Wales after arriving at their seats to discover they will be part of an alcohol-free trial at Twickenham.
THE SUN
Neal Maupay wants to quit Everton and return to Brentford next season.
SCOTTISH SUN
It looks like Hibernian captain Paul Hanlon will leave Easter Road in the summer.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
