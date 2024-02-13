Rosemount gets girls hockey in trouble at Lakeville North

The Rosemount girls hockey roster shows several players have a better chance of scoring the winning goal than Maggie Erickson.

But there she was Saturday, weaving through the defense and launching a backhand with 49 seconds left in overtime to give fourth-seeded Rosemount a 4-3 victory over top-seeded Lakeville North in the semifinals of Class 2A, Section 3 at Ames Arena. .

Erickson knocked down a stretch pass from just outside the blue line, hesitated before entering the offensive zone to allow her teammates to get onside and went to work.

“It was an incredible goal,” Rosemount head coach Kyle Finn said. “It was a great individual effort. Her offensive game has developed all year.”

Four teammates have scored more goals than Erickson's four this season.

“We've been working all year on developing our secondary scoring, and for Maggie to score a goal like that was huge,” Finn said.

The Irish (13-9-5) trailed 3-1 in the opening minute of the second period. They cut the deficit to one with 6:15 left in the second period on an unassisted goal by Cece Hanson, and Annalee Holzer made it 3-3 on a power-play goal with 6:15 left in regulation playtime. That set up Erickson's winner.

“We have a phenomenal leadership group,” Finn said. “[The leaders] kept us in the right mindset and helped us move in the right direction. There was no panic. We were very confident that we could still win the match.”

Lakeville North, 22-4-1 and ninth in Class 2A, had a 44-21 edge in shots on goal, including an 18-5 lead in the third period. Irish goaltender Natalie Kendhammer made 41 total saves, including 22 in the third period and overtime.

“Natalie has done a lot for us,” Finn said. “She made some huge saves for us in the third when it was a close game. She was a key part of our state tournament last year.”

Northfield is making strides in girls hockey

The Northfield girls hockey team preached about stopping at the front of the net. Sophomore Mia Miller listened and was rewarded with the tying goal and game-winning goal as the top-seeded Raiders edged past fifth-seeded Owatonna 2-1 in overtime in a Class 2A, Section 1 tournament semifinal at Northfield Ice Arena .

Miller scored her goals in similar fashion. She walked to the net and tapped a loose puck from a scrum into the crease.

“All week we've been working on stopping at the net,” Raiders coach Paige Haley said. “I pointed her out a few times. It was fitting that she was the one to score [those goals].”

Northfield, 26-1 and eighth in Class 2A, fell behind 1-0 in similar fashion. Averi Vetsch knocked in a loose puck for Owatonna (14-12-1) during a scrum with 5:05 left in the second period.

It took until the 16 minute mark for the Raiders to get one past Huskies goaltender Leah Spencer.

“The whole game we said it was coming,” Haley said. 'When it got late, there was panic, but [we have] was excellent in playing the entire game.”

Emerson Garlie assisted on both of Miller's goals, and Macy Mueller had 32 saves for the Raiders.

Hill-Murray survives in boys hockey

The Hill-Murray boys hockey team fended off Class 2A, No. 10 St. Thomas Academy for a 2-1 overtime win Saturday at St. Thomas Ice Arena to complete a season sweep of the Cadets. The Pioneers defeated St. Thomas Academy at home 5-2 on January 10.

Goaltender Andrew Lane stopped 19 of 20 shots in the third period on Saturday. He finished with 40 saves.

“He played really well,” Pioneers coach Bill Lechner said. “We knew they were going to come on strong and push back in the third. They're playing well on their rink. They came up and put us on defense. It was a battle.”

Chaz Lentz tapped a shot from Boden Sampair (3:08) in extra time for the winning goal.

The Pioneers (13-8-2) had to kill off a penalty going into overtime before they could get their offense going. The Pioneers were credited with just two shots in the third period, but doubled that tally in the few minutes played in overtime before Lentz's goal defeated the Cadets (14-8-2).

“It got chaotic in the third,” Lechner said. “It was a physical third period. It wasn't dirty or cheap. There were some big hits and the energy increased. We had to calm the kids down. It did unravel a little bit, but it was clean.”

Numbers

5: Points each by Hannah Halverson (four goals and one assist) and Lorelai Nelson (two goals and three assists) in Edina's 12-0 girls hockey victory over Hopkins/St. Louis Park.

5: Points by Brayden Graning (two goals and three assists) in Becker/Big Lake's 8-2 boys hockey win over Bagley/Fosston.

5: Points from Ben Box (two goals and three assists) in Totino-Grace's 5-1 boys hockey win over Mankato West.

7: Points by Henry Lechner (four goals and three assists) in the Holy Angels' 8-2 boys hockey win over Providence Academy.

47: Save by Isabelle Deutz in Gentry Academy's 7-1 girls hockey loss to White Bear Lake.

49: Points by Maddyn Greenway in Providence Academy's 94-89 girls basketball victory over Alexandria.

49: Save by Rohr Brockman in Bloomington Kennedy's 6-0 boys hockey loss to Minneapolis.

49: Save by Collin Roseneau in Anoka's 2-1 OT boys hockey victory over St. Cloud.

55: Save by Kayla Simonson in Delano/Rockford's 6-1 girls hockey loss to Orono.

55: Save by Riley Pickell in Northern Edge's 6-0 boys hockey loss to Rock Ridge.

57: Save by Kaitlyn Galeazzi in the 7-1 girls hockey loss to St. Paul/Two Rivers.

65: Save by Gretchen Paaverud in Anoka's 5-1 girls hockey loss to Andover.