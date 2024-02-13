Free family day fun in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows





In addition to an extra day off from work and school, Family Day weekend also offers a variety of local events for people to enjoy. The Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Center will have a variety of free activities for everyone, as well as drinks and snacks, between 9am and 11:30am. Activities include carnival games, mini family gym station, temporary tattoo station for kids, arts and crafts, selfie photo station, prize wheel, jumbo Jenga, chess, Connect4 and Snakes & Ladders, table tennis, foosball, billiards, air hockey, retro arcade, console gaming stations and outdoor hockey/basketball (weather permitting). At Pitt Meadows, families can strap on skates and carve the ice in the Pitt Meadows Arena for free on February 19. Although regular rental prices still apply, there is no entrance fee for all ages between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM READ MORE: Locals can skate for free on Family Day at Pitt Meadows For anyone who prefers to watch other people skate, the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association will also host its Winter Round Up tournament from February 16 to 19. This annual tournament features teams from across BC in age groups ranging from U7 to U11, with matches played at both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. READ ALSO: Well-traveled comic in Maple Ridge on Family Day There will also be some family day fun at the Albion Fairgrounds, where the Maple Ridge Lions Club will hold their Winter Family Fun Day event on Monday, February 19. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a wide variety of activities and entertainment suitable for all ages, including a vendor marketplace, a concession, crafts, games, sports, an obstacle course, a scavenger hunt, and performances by the Westcoast Reptile Education Society and Raptors Ridge Birds or Prey. If Albion Fairgrounds is too far to travel, the City of Pitt Meadows will bring back its annual Family Day Carnival at the Pitt Meadows Recreation Center. This free carnival runs from 9am to 11:30am and includes games, arts and crafts, a selfie station and more.

