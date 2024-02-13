Swimming produces 16 All-ODAC winners after successful University of Lynchburg championships

The University of Lynchburg men's and women's swimming teams had a total of 16 student-athletes on the Old Dominion Athletic Conferences 2024 conference teams announced Sunday.

The men closed a five-point deficit in the standings Saturday to leapfrog Bridgewater College and finish second in the championship game for the second straight season. The women finished third, with a total of 576 points as program best.

Recognition for swimming across all conferences is generated directly through competition at the ODAC Championships, which were held in Greensboro, North Carolina. When drawing up the honors lists, only individual events are taken into account. Those who finish first or second in an event earn All-ODAC First-Team laurels. Those who place third and fourth will be recognized as All-ODAC Second-Team members, and swimmers who place fifth and sixth will receive All-ODAC Third-Team honors. A swimmer can earn only one honor in the entire conference, with his placement represented by his highest finish in an event at the championships.

Savy Borroughs, Claire Galloway and Molly Spano earned first-team honors for the women, Lindsey Hair, Delaney Kennedy and Regan Leach were second-teamers, and Madelyn Foreman, Charlotte Grieve, Abigail Schneider and Sophia Schorr rounded out the Lynchburg contingent. in the third team.

On the men's side, Lynchburg's first-teamers had a dichotomy of experience, with graduate student Colton Schnars and freshman Andrew Fiore taking top honors. Ryan Bambrick, Miles West and Ahmad Woodson were second-team players, and Maximo Jacquet finished in the third team despite recently joining the squad from Argentina in January during the team's annual training trip to Florida.

Of the six schools that produced all-conference swimmers at the 2024 championships, the Hornets had the second-most with 16, behind Washington and Lees 34. The women produced the second-most all-conference student-athletes in program history with 10. The women had 16 All-ODAC swimmers in 2021 when they won the conference title. Lynchburg's 16 all-conference winners rank third overall in the program's five-year history. Lynchburg had eight All-ODAC swimmers in 2020, 28 in 2021, 16 in 2022 and 17 in 2023.

Galloway earned the fifth first-team honors of her career after winning the 100-meter breaststroke for the fourth time. She earned an NCAA B cut during the preliminaries of the event with a 1:03.61 and doubled that performance by going 1:03.92 in the finals. Overall, she is an eight-time ODAC champion with the Hornets after also swimming the breaststroke leg on the 200-meter medley relay with Hair, Spano and Borroughs, setting a school record.

Spano was the other individual ODAC champion for the women's swimming team over the weekend after winning the 400-meter individual medley. The graduate student also set a school record in the 500-meter freestyle when she finished sixth. Spano ended the weekend with a fourth place in the 200 meter butterfly.

Boroughs became the championship's first Hornet to win an individual medal when she set a school record and finished in second place in the 50-meter freestyle. She also came second in the 100 meter freestyle.

Hair finished fourth in the 100-meter backstroke and fifth in the 200-meter backstroke. Kennedy earned a second-team nod after placing fourth in the 200 breast, and Leach rounded out the second-team honors after a fourth-place finish in the 100 butterfly. To complete the third team, Foreman finished fifth in the 100 fly, Grieve finished fifth in the 200 fly, Schneider placed sixth in the 100 and 200 breast and Schorr finished sixth in the 50 free.

Schnars was the 2023 VaSID Swimmer of the Year and followed up that honor with a gold medal in the 200 back, silver in the 100 back and a fifth-place finish in the 50 free. Fiore earned the Hornets' other spot on the first team after a second-place finish in the 200 meters.

Bambrick landed on the second team thanks to a fourth-place finish in the 100 breast. West finished fourth and set a school record in the 100 fly. Woodson finished fourth in the 1,650-meter freestyle. Jacquet was the only third-teamer on the men's team after finishing fifth in the 100 back and sixth in the 200 back.

