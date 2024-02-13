Womens Tennis Loses in Quarterfinals to Oklahoma State in ITA National Indoor Championship – The Daily Texan





Lately, Texas women's tennis has found consistent success on the court, defeating multiple ranked opponents and continuing a five-match win streak. That winning streak recently came to an end when the Longhorns traveled to Seattle last weekend to compete in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association National Womens Team Indoor Championship and lost to Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals. No. 10 Texas opened the tournament against rival Texas A&M, currently ranked No. 9. The Aggies entered the tournament with a record of 43, coming off a loss to the unranked Miami Hurricanes. The Longhorns defeated Texas A&M 4-2 in matches played with senior singles wins Taisiya Pachkaleva, Malaika Rapolu and Charlotte Chavatipon. The team also picked up two doubles victories as sophomores Vivian Ovrootsky and Chavatipon won their matches 6-2 in sets and Pachkaleva and junior Sabina Zeynalova won their matches 6-1 in sets. Texas struggled early against No. 3 Oklahoma State, initially losing 30 in games. Although the team collected three games and forced a tiebreaker in the third set, the Cowgirls held on and won the match, ending the team's tournament run. The rally was initiated by Rapolu when she defeated her opponent Lucia Peyre, followed by wins over Zeynalova and Ovrootsky. Despite coming back against the higher-ranked opponent, Texas failed to complete the comeback as senior Charlotte Chavatipon lost to Safiya Carrington in a match that lasted nearly three hours. Entering this past tournament, Texas was in an excellent position. Within the span of 24 hours, the team defeated both No. 25 Wisconsin and No. 4 Georgia just days before the tournament. Crucial to these two wins was Pachkaleva, who was named Big 12 Women's Tennis Player of the Week for her performances. It was the first time in her career that she earned such an award. Despite not advancing past the quarterfinals, Texas still emerged from the tournament with two key wins and the team was awarded a consolation match against No. 12 Ohio State in which the team was victorious, winning 43 in games. While this game had no impact on tournament play, it is still an important rankings victory for the Longhorns to reignite any momentum they may have lost against Oklahoma State. Texas now faces a tough upcoming four-game series with ranked opponents, including No. 2 Stanford. Texas currently has a record of 62 with two losses to ranked opponents this season. The Longhorns will now move on and resume their normal schedule as they prepare to take on No. 14 Auburn this Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Texas Tennis Center.

