Why are 'tough' hockey guys always cheap crybabies?





For a sport that likes to praise how strong its players are, hockey players don't seem to have much tolerance for anything that makes them feel bad in the slightest. At least on the ice. Toronto's Morgan Rielly was the latest to get wet when an opponent reminded him just a little too much that the Leafs had lost a game: Can the Florida Panthers make a comeback? | Agree to disagree Did you know that Ridly Greig broke an unwritten rule that you shouldn't shoot a shot into an empty net at the end of the game? Of course not, because it would be a ridiculously stupid rule to follow. No one cares if you win an NBA game with a breakaway dunk. If a player can turn that into a 360 or reverse jam or something cool, all the better. Baseball players love to stuff their pants with stupid things, and yet no one seems to mind when a position player pitcher sees one of his offers to Jupiter get busted. But no, that wouldn't be enough for the Leafs and Rielly, who went Dale Hunter on Greig for his apparent crossing of a line that was only in the Leafs or Rielly's heads. And if you're wondering what kind of institutional control is going on in that Leafs room, here's old stalwart Sheldon Keefe on what he thought of his one good d-man sidelining himself for the umpteenth time. next few weeks, probably, about nothing: Given two days to think about his comments with the realization that Rielly has a personal hearing and it is more certain that he will miss six games or more, Keefe once again had his brain fluid dripping from his mouth: Dig it up, dumbass. The Leafs have lost touch with both the Panthers and Bruins in the Northeast, and will now spend the final 30 games of the season with Detroit for the final automatic spot, as well as the Wings, Islanders and whoever else gets. hot for even a wildcard spot. Which probably means that no matter how many playoff series the Leafs play, they won't have home ice for any of them. Not that that ever saved them in recent years. Keefe should probably be concerned that his team, loaded with speed and scoring talent, is a mediocre rushing team, or that his bottom six is ​​garbage, or that his slow defense is far too passive, which is preventing the team from being so to go out on the open ice as often as necessary. Or that their goalies are hurt, bad, or both. But no, this is what the Leafs are concerned with. There's an obvious answer here: if a team doesn't want an opponent to add some flavor to an empty-net goal, the right strategy is not to get into a situation where the goalkeeper has to face the goalkeeper by far are drawn. worst team in the division. Don't you want to see the team on the other bench celebrating a victory? Great, beat them. Otherwise, take your loss and keep your mouth shut. But in Toronto, no one ever accepts anything and they certainly never shut up about it. Go, Leaves, go.

