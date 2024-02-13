A lesson in strategic investing from professional athletes

Matthew Syed was the number one English table tennis player for many years. Since his retirement he has been a journalist and writer. In a book titled BounceThe myth of talent and the power of practice he tells about an interesting tennis experience with Michael Stich, a German tennis player who won Wimbledon in 1991.

Syed wanted to take this opportunity to conduct a little experiment. He asked Stich to serve at maximum tempo. This was 2004. It had been a few years since Stich had retired from professional tennis. Nevertheless, Stich was one of the fastest servers tennis had ever seen and Syed was curious to see if his own responses would allow him to return serve after twenty years of international table tennis.

Stich's first serve went past Syed's right ear with a speed like a gust of wind. Syed then asked Stich to send another serve. At the end, Stich had served four consecutive aces. As Syed writes: He told me he had delayed the last two serves to give me a fighting chance. I didn't even notice.'

This story leads to some interesting realizations. First, skills in one area are not necessarily replicable in another, similar area. At a very basic level, table tennis and tennis are very similar sports, where one player serves, the other player returns the serve, and then they gather. Secondly, having played a sport at an international level, Syed thought he could at least return a serve against a Wimbledon champion. It would have been interesting to see how a similar experiment would have worked in table tennis. If you were to Indianize this example, no college-level cricketer would entertain the delusion of facing Jasprit Bumrah, even if Bumrah chose to bowl with a tennis ball.

When it comes to sports, this distinction is very clear in our minds, but many of us fail to make this distinction when it comes to investing, harboring the illusion that we can emulate some of the most successful investors out there .

As Michael Kemp writes in The Ulysses Contract How to Never Worry About the Stock Market Again: Too many people simply assume that they have the skills needed to be a successful investor. In fact, it is a global delusion on a massive scale. Countless stock market gamblers think they have a chance to emulate this. [Jim] Simons or [Warren] Buffett when it comes to investing.”

Why is this the case? The answer lies in the fact that the lack of skill in the sport becomes immediately apparent when an expert plays against a non-expert. If this writer was ever lucky enough to meet Jasprit Bumrah, his lack of batting skill would become apparent after seeing the first ball himself, even if Bumrah decided to simply bowl a slower ball, rather than in his usual full pace bowling. So there will be an end point at the end of the first ball, and this writer will look stupid for deciding to take on the number one fast bowler in the world.

But that's not how investing works. The end result is not always immediately clear, as in sports. As Kemp writes: Not even bad investment decisions can quell this delusion. Every time you play a bad tennis stroke, it becomes immediately and embarrassingly obvious that you are no good. But when you make a blind investment, the outcome is usually not the same (time-wise) as it was when you first made it.” And even after a stock has become a bogus investment, the investor may feel that there is still a good chances are that the price may bounce back, or their memory of how they ultimately invested in that stock may have changed.

Naturally, most of these retail investors hoping to emulate the investing greats do not have the necessary skills, nor the time or motivation, to sit down and learn the processes and methods followed by the greats. And this is why so many retail investors, who really have no idea what a company does, where its revenue comes from, or where it actually has a moat around its business model, end up buying stocks simply based on company stock tips. finfluencers on social media and those who appear on TV. They even pick up stock tips from their friends and acquaintances.

In an environment like the current one, where the stock prices of almost anything and everything have risen, this seems like a successful strategy to follow. And so many retail investors continue to play the game because the results have been in their favor, at least in the short term. And in their minds, tomorrow will be just like today. And so the story continues.

Vivek Kaul is the author of Bad Money.