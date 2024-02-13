Mountain Hawks beat Bucknell 71-63 in second straight OT win

Next game: Loyola University Maryland 2/17/2024 | 2:00 Fox Sports Radio 94.7 FM and 1230 AM February 17 (Sat) / 2:00 PM Loyola University Maryland History

LEWISBURG, Pa. Just two days removed from their stunning double comeback victory over Lafayette, Lehigh men's basketball took to the hardwood again Monday night against Bucknell. The Mountain Hawks again came through in the clutch, defeating the Bison 71-63 in overtime in front of a national audience on CBS Sports Network.

“It shows enormous resilience,” said the head coach Dr. Brett Reed on victory. “That game against Lafayette was exhausting. We had to fight physically and mentally to get back into it. There's an easy chance for emotional disappointment. Our guys fought that and they fought tonight.”

Lehigh (9-15, 6-7 PL) is now 2-1 in nationally televised CBS Sports Network games this season after narrowly losing 60-57 at Colgate on Jan. 22, while dropping a 78-72 in January won at Holy Cross. 27. Bucknell (10-16, 7-6 PL) has now lost three of its last four games and split the season series with the Mountain Hawks.

The game plan remained the same as against Lafayette for Lehigh to start the game: attack the paint. They did this thanks to two Burke Chebuhar jump in and give the Mountain Hawks an early 4-0 lead. Lehigh held a 13-6 lead through the first five minutes of play until Bucknell uncorked a 20-8 run that gave them a five-point lead with less than seven minutes left in the frame. The Mountain Hawks locked up defensively at the end of the half, holding the Bison to two points in the final 6:55 and taking a narrow 29-28 lead into the locker room.

The Mountain Hawks shot the long ball effectively out of the break, like this Joshua Ingram And Cam Gillus combined to knock down three triples in the first three minutes of the half. Ingram stayed hot throughout the second stanza, surpassing his previous career-high of 14 and recording 20 points in regulation.

After taking a 10-point lead early in the second, Bucknell rallied to cut the lead to two on a Jack Forrest three-pointer. The game remained within a possession or two until the Bison took their first lead of the half on a layup from Ruot Bijiek with 8:44 on the clock. After this, the lead would change hands three more times in the half before a huge Forrest triple gave Bucknell a 59-58 lead with :25 on the clock.

Needing a bucket to possibly win the game, Reed drew up a senior play Dominic Parolin , who scored a career-high 33 points in Lehigh's final appearance. The big man was fouled and put at the free throw line with 12 seconds left with a chance to win or tie the game. Parolin's first free throw bounced off the rim, but he calmly sank the second, sending Lehigh to its second overtime in as many games.

Although the Mountain Hawks struck first in the extra minutes, it was their defense that came alive in overtime. Lehigh held Bucknell scoreless for the first 2:54 of overtime, giving them enough time to build a five-point lead. Another Forrest three cut Lehigh's lead to three with 1:19 left, but extra solid defensive possessions and excellent free throws down the stretch paved the way for the Mountain Hawks' second straight victory.

The two teams scored nearly identical percentages from both the field and three-point range. Lehigh shot 35.4% (23-65) to Bucknell's 35.3% (24-68), while both teams shot 25% (Lehigh 5-20, Bucknell 7-28) from three. However, Lehigh's biggest advantage came at the charity stripe, where the Mountain Hawks went 20-27, compared to Bucknell's 8-12.

Ingram was sensational for Lehigh, scoring a career-best 22 points while adding a team-high eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal. The rookie also knocked down three of Lehigh's five shots from beyond the arc.

“[Josh] stepped forward with confidence, and I truly believe the rest of our team fed off his positive confidence and energy,” said Reed.

“I was pretty aggressive, but I also let the game come to me,” Ingram said of his performance. “I saw open drives and open shots, and teammate found me.”

Chebuhar built on his success Saturday, adding 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals while shooting a perfect 5-5 from the field. So did reaching double figures for the Mountain Hawks Tyler Whitney-Sidney who scored 13 points in 28 minutes off the bench.

First year Cam Gillus also impressed with five points, five rebounds and four assists to stifle the defense in the 36 minutes played.

“When you have a point guard that doesn't turn it around and gets people involved, makes simple plays and defends really well, that really strengthens us,” Reed said of Gillus's play.

After playing two games in three days, the Mountain Hawks finally have some time between games as their next matchup is Saturday, February 17 at home against Loyola Maryland. Tip-off is at Stabler Arena at 2 p.m.

