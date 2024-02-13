South Africa-Palestine football match promoted by Hamas proxies





A football match was held yesterday between the Palestinian national team and the South African Western Cape XI team, after much promotion and involvement from Hamas-affiliated organizations such as the Al-Quds Foundation and one of its tributaries, Youth for Al-Quds. The promotions also include a wide range of tributes to the terrorist group that massacred, murdered, raped and kidnapped thousands of Israeli civilians last October. A second match is scheduled for next Sunday, February 18. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was also present at the match, held at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town, where he delivered a speech calling for “Free Palestine” and praising the late arch-terrorist “Comrade Yasser Arafat”. Before the Palestinian national anthem, shouts of 'Allahu Akbar' rang out from the stands. The Hamas connection According to the organizers, the date of the competition was also no coincidence: it coincided with the date on which South African anti-apartheid activist and former president Nelson Mandela was released from prison. One of the main promoters of the competition was a group called Youth for Al-Quds South Africa. This self-proclaimed youth organization is part of a network with branches in the Islamic world and beyond. It is a tributary of the Al-Quds International Foundation, a Beirut-based group designated by the US and Israel more than a decade ago as a financial facade acting on behalf of the terrorist group Hamas. Al-Quds Foundation South Africa was at the center of a January 2024 expose by The Jerusalem Post, which described a network of organizations that funneled money to Hamas-affiliated groups through major South African banks Standard, ABSA and Nedbank. Notably, the foundation has since decided to suspiciously delete its website and a number of Facebook accounts, leading to the belief that their offshoot, Youth for Al-Quds, allows them to continue operating under a different name . In the same context, it is worth mentioning that one of the distinguished attendees who came to honor the arrival of the Palestinian team at the airport was Sheikh Ebrahim Gabriels, head of the South African chapter of the US-designated Al Al -Quds Foundation. Youth for Al-Quds South Africa also sent representatives to attend a gala with the Palestinian team. They promoted ticket sales for the match on their social media accounts and displayed their logo on a greeting welcoming the delegation at the airport, prominently placed alongside the logos of the ANC, the South African Communist Party and the Muslim Judicial Council SA. The latter is reportedly affiliated with Hamas' fundraising umbrella organization known as the 'Union of Good'. 